India against third-party mediation in talks with China, army on alert for any eventuality





New Delhi: Contrary to speculation, India is not seeking any third-party mediation in peace talks with China, either diplomatically or politically, government sources said on Saturday, adding that it was totally opposed to such a move. We have made it clear to all parties involved that we are not in favor of any type of third party intervention. This has been our consistent stance, a government source told ThePrint. Sources further said that although talks are already underway with China, there is still a confidence gap and the Indian military has been operationally deployed to deal with any type of incident on the line. real control (LAC). The 14th round of military talks between India and China are scheduled to be held on January 12 to ease tensions that erupted between the two sides in April 2020. Since then, while the disengagement has taken place in several locations in eastern Ladakh, both sides continue to amass large numbers of troops and equipment. Also read: China builds bridge over Pangong Tso in its territory to counter possible Indian military operations No bilateral India-China talks are planned In the past, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met their Chinese counterparts in Russia in 2020. Incidentally, Singh had hosted his Chinese counterpart in the same hotel where the Indian delegation was staying in September of the same year. Russian President Vladimir Putin had last month referred to his visit to India during his virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Sources said India has no qualms about speaking to the Chinese side, although no bilateral talks are scheduled at this time. Indian troops prepared “for any eventuality” Stressing that there is a trust deficit, government sources said India was not fooled by the words or promises made by the Chinese. While hoping that the LAC tensions would dissipate through the talks, sources further said that adequate troops and equipment were in place to deal with any kind of eventuality. Last month, the Minister of Defense had highlighted the need to develop border areas in today’s “uncertain environment where the possibility of any type of conflict cannot be ruled out. During talks with his Russian counterpart in India last month, Singh stressed that India’s defense challenges are legitimate, real, immediate and, therefore, New Delhi is looking for partners who are sensitive and responsive to expectations and demands. (Edited by Gitanjali Das) Also read: Shouldn’t turn New Years candy into bullets, Chinese newspaper lashes out at Indian opposition

