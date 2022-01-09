With Trump’s first choice in Pennsylvania Senate race missing, another Republican makes offer





Seven weeks after Republican Sean Parnell dropped out of the closely watched Senate contest in Pennsylvania, the GOP primary remains as volatile as ever.

Parnell, who had the approval of former President Donald Trump, left the field without a clear favorite. Mehmet Oz, the famous surgeon with a nationwide television audience and previous New Jersey address, quickly launched an offer from his in-laws’ home in suburban Philadelphia. It has already spent more than $ 2.5 million to advertise its fledgling campaign, according to ad tracking company AdImpact.

But Oz’s presence did not deter David McCormick, a former Connecticut hedge fund executive with similar cash flow capabilities and a newly established residence, from preparing to participate in the race.

When I get it to meet people, if there was a word cloud from all of our meetings, the big words that would come out are: I’m in it. You should run. What can we do to help? You’re the real deal, Mike DeVanney, a Pittsburgh-based strategist who advises McCormick, told NBC News.

A West Point graduate who served in the Gulf War and later in the administration of George W. Bush, McCormick recently purchased a home in the Pittsburgh area and resigned as CEO of the investment firm. Bridgewater Associates. Since forming an exploratory committee last month, he has spent nearly $ 2 million on advertising, according to AdImpact, and is expected to officially declare his candidacy soon. And with an endorsement from Trump again up for grabs, McCormick has several veterans of the former President’s and White House’s political orbit, including his wife, Dina Powell, a former deputy national security adviser, making the call. tail to help him.

Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller are among other well-known former Trump aides who are expected to be involved in a development first reported by Politico. McCormick also has the backing of some of the top Pennsylvania GOP officials and agents, including Christine Toretti, a member of the Republican National Committee, attorney Jim Schultz, and David Urban, another former Trump adviser.

With Senate control at stake, it’s crucial that Pennsylvania Republicans quickly rally around decorated combat veteran Dave McCormick, said Greg Manz, a former Pennsylvania GOP spokesperson who worked on the 2016 Trumps campaigns. and 2020 and supports McCormick. He is a proven consensus builder, who has consistently demonstrated impeccable leadership and, more importantly, embraces the MAGA movement at the grassroots.

The race for the Pennsylvania Senate will be one of the most difficult and given the presence of self-funders like Oz and McCormick the most expensive in the country. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Is not seeking re-election, opening a seat Democrats see as a prime opportunity in a state President Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020. Both parties have overcrowded them. primary.

Parnell suspended his campaign in November when a judge granted his ex-wife primary legal and physical custody of their three children, after she accused him of abusive acts. (Parnell has denied the allegations.) His exit created opportunities for candidates who had been in the running for months. But Oz quickly rose to number one, according to a Trafalgar Group poll last month of likely primary voters. The Doctor led the field at around 19%, followed by Conservative commentator Kathy Barnette (8%); Carla Sands, former Trump ambassador to Denmark (7%); and real estate developer Jeff Bartos (3 percent).

Most respondents said they were undecided or preferred someone else. Besides McCormick, other Republicans who could still enter the May primary include former Rep. Keith Rothfus and prominent Philadelphia lawyer George Bochetto.

Several of the nominated candidates have friendly ties with Trump. Barnette hosted a fundraiser titled by former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. A spokesperson for Sands, highlighting his fundraising for Trump and his service in his administration, boasted that no other candidate in this race can be trusted to fight for the America First agenda. Oz is also a Trumps America First post parrot and is one of Sean Hannity’s favorite talking heads. But his elusive stance on abortion, along with other views he shared on his daytime talk show, could arouse conservative suspicion.

Despite her roster of pro-Trump allies and past consideration for jobs in the Trump administration, McCormick has not been a steadfast cheerleader. His business background could put him at odds with Trump’s protectionism and economic populism. And at the Bloombergs Year Ahead summit last year, weeks after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, prompted by his false allegations of stolen 2020 elections, McCormick responded cautiously when asked. whether Republicans were to reject or embrace Trumpism.

I think what we don’t have to embrace is the division that has characterized the past four years, and the polarization, and I think the president has some responsibility, a lot of responsibility for that, McCormick replied. And I think this last dark chapter on Capitol Hill will be the story will look very unfavorably on this and all that, all of the people who have been involved in this.

DeVanney, noting attending a 130-person event he and Toretti recently hosted for McCormick, considers the prospective candidate to be particularly capable of winning over pro and anti-Trump voters.

It was a mix of people who for lack of a better phrase I would consider the Trumpsters as well as more old school people who might have been uncomfortable with the leadership or not so enthusiastic with the leadership of the party. under the Trump regime, Davanney said of the event.

Other Republicans are keeping an eye out for Bartos, who, as the unsuccessful 2018 lieutenant-governor candidate, is the only Republican other than the notorious Oz to run with statewide name recognition. . Like Oz, McCormick, and Sands, Bartos is independently wealthy and willing to spend on his campaign. Unlike these three, Bartos has spent most of his working adult life in Pennsylvania. McCormick and Sands grew up in the state before moving. Oz grew up in Delaware but graduated from the University of Pennsylvania medical school. Bartos said he plans to highlight these accolades.

As the only Pennsylvanian in the race, as a longtime Pennsylvanian, we have had the privilege of traversing this great Commonwealth several times, visiting all 67 counties, Bartos said. Our local organization, our ability to take a 13-day bus tour of 67 counties, and our constant focus on talking about issues that affect Pennsylvanians every day have been at the heart of this campaign. No matter who enters or leaves the campaign, that goal has never changed.

