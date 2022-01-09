Boris Johnson to remove free lateral flow testing in weeks





B oris Johnson is set to end free lateral flow testing amid concerns about their cost, it has been reported. Under the new proposals, free testing will be limited to high-risk environments such as nursing homes, hospitals and schools. A senior source from Whitehall told the Sunday Times: I don’t think we’re in a world where we can continue to give out free sideload tests to everyone. It is likely that we will move to a scenario where there is less testing, but we have the ability to increase it if necessary. Nicola Sturgeon warned the Prime Minister last night that cutting free tests would be totally wrong. READ MORE Ms Sturgeon tweeted: It’s hard to imagine a lot of things that would be less helpful in trying to live with Covid. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: It would be the wrong decision at the wrong time. Testing is absolutely essential in keeping infections under control. The cost will also hit families at a time when they face a cost of living crisis. It means people just won’t take them. His penny-wise and pound-silly. Rapid tests were made available to everyone in England, including those without symptoms, in April. The government has spent over $ 6 billion on mass testing. It comes as the UK recorded more than 150,000 Covid cases and 313 more deaths on Saturday. The UK is the seventh country to exceed 150,000 reported deaths, after the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru. Despite infections reaching record levels after the emergence of Omicron, hospital admissions and deaths have not followed the same trajectory. Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Pandemic Influenza Scientific Modeling Group, said yesterday that Omicron may be the first ray of light for the pandemic. He told Times Radio: What might happen in the future is that you might see the emergence of a new, less severe variant, and ultimately, in the long run, what happens is that Covid is becoming rampant and you have a less severe version. It is very similar to the common cold that we have lived with for many years. We weren’t quite there yet, but Omicron may be the first ray of light out there that suggests it could happen in the longer term. It’s of course much more transmissible than Delta was, which is worrying, but much less serious. Hopefully, as we get closer to spring and see Omicron’s back, we can get more interrelationships between living with Covid as an endemic disease and protecting vulnerable people. Any variation that emerges that is less severe, ultimately, longer term, is where we want to be. Cases in London are slowing down, he said, but scientists need two weeks to see if this continues. Dr Tildesley added: Most other parts of the country are around two to three weeks behind London in their epidemic profile. The North East and the North West are of particular concern if you look at the hospital admissions in these two areas, they are also increasing in the Midlands where I live, this is also a bit of a concern so this is a worry.

