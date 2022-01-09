Murree tragedy 23 people including 9 children died after snowstorm trapped 1,000 vehicles Pakistan Imran Khan





New Delhi: Muree, a popular tourist destination was declared a disaster area after a snowstorm trapped around 1,000 vehicles and around 23 people including 9 children, PTI reported. An underage girl who died in Jhika Gali suffered from a severe cold and pneumonia died as she could not be rushed to hospital, bringing the death toll to 23.

Due to the rush of tourists to the picturesque town in Punjab province, all roads from Murree to Rawalpindi district were blocked after thousands of vehicles entered the town, leaving tourists defenseless on the roads .

Police said at least six people froze to death in their cars, according to a BBC report. Asphyxiation after inhaling fumes was cited as a possible reason for the others.

The government of Punjab has imposed a state of emergency on hospitals, police stations and administrative offices. Punjabi Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has issued instructions to speed up rescue operations and provide aid to stranded tourists, the Dawn newspaper reported.

About 100,000 cars drove to Muree and social media was inundated with people enjoying the snow. However, on Friday, local reports said people were stranded. Followed by Saturday, when heavy snowfall and an increase in the number of vehicles prompted authorities to declare the region a disaster area. Photos and videos on social media show car bombs bumper-to-bumper, snow piling up on their roofs.

Residents provided blankets and food for prisoners, while those who could get to the town – which is 2,300 meters (7,500 feet) above sea level – were accommodated in shelters. government buildings and schools, media reports.

Large numbers of people were stranded and flights were delayed as rain continued to hit the federal capital and Rawalpindi for the fourth day in a row on Friday. Due to continuous snowfall and traffic jams in Murree, the district administration has banned the entry of more vehicles.

Snowfall, which started Tuesday evening, continued at regular intervals, drawing thousands of tourists. However, due to the influx of visitors, many families found themselves stranded on the roads. It was reported that over 100,000 vehicles entered the hill station.

In a statement, traffic official Taimoor Khan said vehicle entry into Murree was banned from Friday evening and cars were being diverted from toll plazas and other entrances, Dawn reported.

He said since the snowfall began on Monday morning, more than 155,000 vehicles had entered Murree and 135,000 had so far left.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree.

“Unprecedented snowfall and a stampede of people proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. I ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies,” Khan said in a tweet.

