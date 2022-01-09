Prime Minister Modi’s inexplicable nervousness is a dangerous omen

These twenty minutes on a flyby of Ferozepur revealed the underside of arguably the greatest street fighter to ever reach the office of the Indian Prime Minister. As Amit Shah suggested to Satya Pal Malik, the man clearly seems to have misplaced his marbles. And that does not bode well for our already overheated political regime.

We must always remember that Narendra Modi did not become Prime Minister by observing the mores and manners of a civilized democracy. He worked his way to the top of his own party because he had a knack for turning on a crowd and inciting a crowd. It was this inclination that made him endearing to the silent majority on the Hindu right. It is his calculated capacity for unsuspected recklessness that has blocked the list of traditional top BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari. Even beyond the main BJP constituency, his roughness was seen as a welcome muscle trait, in stark contrast to the cuteness of a Manmohan Singh or Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Now, those 20 minutes on the Ferozepur flyby has revealed a new Narendra Modi: a deeply uncertain and possibly scared man.

It is possible to believe that if Modi had been 10 years younger, he quite possibly could have taken one of the two courageous answers.

First, he would have got out of his limousine and walked over to the farmers blocking the road and effortlessly engaged them in a dialogue. This would have produced some gripping television footage. There is no suggestion that the protesters were in any way threatening or even remotely violent, and he would have been viewed as a courageous, steadfast leader even in a somewhat unfavorable situation. After all, he often comes out of the cordon and has his picture taken with adoring masses.

Alternatively, the Prime Minister could have invoked the full authority of his office, called on the Union Home Minister to rush into the central forces (stationed only a few kilometers away), with the order to extricate the protesting farmers out of its way. He would have asserted a simple message: a powerful prime minister of a powerful state cannot be denied the right of passage. A fearless prime minister would not be seen as intimidated by a swarm of peaceful farmers.

Instead, this man, always with an eye for the camera and the drama, sat there, frozen and still.

It is logical to infer that he was told about the pathetically poor crowd at the Ferozepur assembly site (never more than 3,032, according to local intelligence reports, surrounded by tens of thousands of empty chairs). The rally was conceived as the modern implementation of a kind of ashwamedha yagna, intended to claim Punjab for the BJP. All the resources of the richest political party in the country were at the disposal of the rally organizers. The intention was strong and clear. Tell the people of Punjab and the rest of the country that even though the three infamous farm laws have been repealed, the indomitable Narendra Modi remains adamant; he will come to the Punjab and show them that he is still leading the crowds.

This script went horribly wrong, producing a confusing moment. A man used to doing what he wants must have felt a thrill of failure.

There is a larger theme in this drama from Ferozepur. Seven years of unchallenged supremacy atop an increasingly unbridled state not only engendered a sense of divine entitlement in the prime minister, but also induced irresponsible complacency among senior security and intelligence officials.

Those who work closely with ministers and prime ministers are the first to spot loopholes in the armor of politicians. In Modis’ case, there wasn’t much of a mystery to be deciphered.

Man is so self-centered and self-satisfied that he would admit no shortcomings, gaps or failures. Officers know that even when they goof, the boss will always defend them (at least in public). He would simply not allow anyone in the democratic arena to deduce that he is far from perfectly perfect. This sense of infallibility provided cover for clumsy bureaucrats, military commanders, and intelligence chiefs.

Within 24 hours of those 20 minutes on the Ferozepur Bridge, a group of retired police officers, many of whom are still hoping to be parked in such and such a sinecure job. concluded to the existence of a conspiracy. According to this group, it was an open and shameful display of the state apparatus’s collusion with the so-called protesters to embarrass and harm the prime minister.

Those officers who have held positions of responsibility should know better than to pass such a radical judgment. All of these sighs were clearly an orchestrated display of misguided partisanship and loyalty.

It seems there is now some sort of cottage industry, dedicated to nurturing an aging emperor’s sense of insecurity and paranoia.

It is well known that even the most charismatic leaders take considerable care in scripting their public appearances. It is only when there are times of unforeseen crisis that a leader’s character and courage are tested.

In her Downing Street Memories, Margaret Thatcher remembers the IRA bombing of the Brighton Grand Hotel where she was staying in 1984, and notes that not only did she give her planned speech before the annual Conservative Party rally, but she also removed all the partisan sections of the project: the time was not for labor-bashing but for unity in the defense of democracy.

Compare that gravity and Thatcherite sobriety with the Prime Minister’s outrageous fire against the Chief Minister of the Punjab. At that point, Modi ended up rekindling doubts among all who still believe that the Prime Minister has finally become a responsible national leader. That this unsavory partisanship comes from a man whose acolytes want us to believe he is a statesman of the highest reputation in the world is all the more astonishing.

Beyond these individual revelations, there is the disturbing ploy to pit the Sikh community against the Prime Minister. Feverish attempts are underway to detect a conspiracy hatched by certain Sikh elements at the instigation of familiar foreign elements hostile to Hindu interests. We can perhaps understand that Modis needs to consolidate a very wobbly Hindu voice bank in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. But this otherness of the Sikhs has the fabrication of a national calamity.

Harish Khare is a journalist who lives and works in Delhi.