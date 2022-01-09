MAKE SENSE: Biden plays the “day of the insurgency” card | Open





It was silly, but I was really hoping 2022 would be different.

A new Year. A new start for America.

And an end or at least a brief armistice to the wicked political civil war that has tortured us for the past two years.

But after living less than 12 hours of 2022, I came to my senses: January 1, I tweeted, New Years, even BS.

This is how long it took FOX, CNN, CBS and the rest of the national media to show me that the only thing that was going to change around the year 2022 was the numbers.

Everyone in America is always mad at everyone.

The country is still divided into red and blue political camps. It is always divided into vaxxed and unvaxxed.

And while the Biden administration continues to do its best to destroy everything that still works in America, Donald Trump continues to drive the Democratic Party and the media mad.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris proved just how much Trump’s ghost haunts them Thursday morning when they gave their equally gruesome speeches marking the anniversary of January 6, 2021.

Do you remember the day of the uprising? Unless you’ve been in a coma for a year, how can you forget?

It was the day our Capitol building in Washington was set on fire by an armed mob of Trump supporters who killed dozens of congressmen, called off the 2020 election, and destroyed America’s democracy forever.

In the real world, of course, it didn’t actually turn out like this.

But Biden, Harris, the Pelosi-Schumer tag team in Congress and the media want to make sure that 1/6 becomes a day that will forever live on in infamy like 7/12/41 or 11/9.

This laughable kind of rhetoric really helps unite our politically divided country, doesn’t it?

The same is true of insisting on calling 1/6 an insurgency instead of what was a peaceful political protest that exploded into a dangerous and shameful riot the only death of which was unarmed Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt. , who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer.

No one in politics with half a brain and an ounce of power has ever supported what happened in Washington on 1/6.

No one on the left, no one on the right. Not President Trump, not even Sean Hannity.

In fact, possibly for the first time since September 11, FOX and CNN were in fact on the same political page.

Republicans and Conservatives have repeatedly said that the Capitol Riot is a disgrace for America and that violently crushing the Capitol is a mistake.

They have also said repeatedly that those who break the law should be arrested and charged fairly and equally with trespassing, attacking the police or any other appropriate crime.

In contrast to the left’s sympathetic and passive reaction to the murderous and destructive nighttime riots in a dozen American cities in the summer of 2020, Republicans have been consistent on how to respond to mob violence.

Republicans condemned him in those blue towns and on Capitol Hill on the day of the uprising.

But for the Democratic Party and its flock of parrots in the media, the allegedly instigated 1/6 Trump murder insurgency has become a myth they will never let the country forget.

1/6 is their new national holiday. A day that they can commemorate every year for decades for purely partisan political reasons.

For now, Democrats know that 1/6 is the only propaganda weapon they have left to distract public attention from the Biden administration’s endless list of failures.

But ordinary Americans don’t bother to mark the anniversary of insurgency day. They know a fake insurgency when they see one.

They are more concerned with the things that are real and the things that really matter to them today. Things like rising gasoline and hamburger prices and Biden’s failed war on COVID.

Either way, don’t tell the Democrats. But last fall, ordinary Americans across the country unleashed a veritable insurgency that has long awaited a parent-worthy revolution aimed at shattering the power of public school boards and teacher unions and regaining control of the world. education of their children.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send your comments to [email protected] and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

