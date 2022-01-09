“Do not politicize the Murree tragedy”





The rose-tinted glasses the nation watched snowfall with were shattered in the wake of the Murree tragedy. At least 22 tourists have been confirmed dead after being trapped in their vehicles at the tourist resort during a heavy snowstorm.

The Pakistani military has deployed military personnel to urgently evacuate those stranded by the extreme weather conditions. In light of this tragedy, politicians took to Twitter to express their take on the situation. Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his condolences but worded them in a way that drew criticism.

Shocked and overwhelmed by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and a rush of ppl proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. To have ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

Journalist Absa Komal remarked that he appeared to blame the victims for their untimely death.

“Insensitive and shocking response, this is the failure of your administration, at least accept it! They could have easily taken some preventive action knowing that large numbers of people were on their way to Murree.”

Insensitive and shocking answer, it is the failure of your administration, at least accept it! They could have easily taken preventative measures knowing that a large number of people were heading towards Murree.

– Absa Komal (@AbsaKomal) January 8, 2022

Multimedia journalist Javeria Siddique urged Prime Minister Imran Khan not to blame the victims.

Please stop blaming the tourists.

– Javeria Siddique (@javerias) January 8, 2022

Freelance journalist Shehzad Naveed highlighted the government’s lack of foresight in the face of the dangers of intensive tourism.

The government is busy promoting tourism in Pakistan but is not ready to define SOPs and facilities for tourists.

– Shahzad Naveed (@ShahzadNvd) January 8, 2022

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz blamed the government for its negligence, her comment drew criticism with many calling her hypocrite.

I have NEVER seen such chaos, apathy and incompetence and above all a government that has nothing to do with the misery of the people. What is most shocking is not only the dismissive attitude but the contempt and contempt they shower on the victims.

– Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 8, 2022

Morning show host Sehar Shimwari defended Prime Minister Imran in a response to Maryam’s tweet.

“Climate change happens over time. Imran Khan didn’t snow. In your father’s time, people didn’t even go to these areas. It was Imran Khan who promoted tourism and today thousands of people come from abroad to Pakistan.

Twitter user Mussadiq Niazi criticized Maryam Nawaz for using the situation to promote her political motives.

Now is not the time to score points..please not be insensitive

– Mussadiq Niazi (@MussadiqKNiazi) January 8, 2022

Freelance graphic designer Shahmeen reminded Maryam Nawaz of the tragedy in Lahore Model Town during the PMLN government.

It’s not all political my dear… it’s not like people were killed with guns like the model town incident. This is a natural disaster and a very, very sad unforeseen event. #stoppoliticscoring

– Shahmeen (@shahmeenislam) January 8, 2022

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif attacked Prime Minister Imran and claimed that the government was “shirking” its responsibilities.

Imran Khan made a victim of blaming the governance philosophy of his otherwise directionless government. There is always someone “responsible” for anything that goes wrong. Country of 220 million people ruled by those whose default response is to shirk responsibility for their actions

– Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 8, 2022

Much like they did for Maryam, social media users reminded Shehbaz of the Lahore Model Town tragedy.

Please answer for model city victims first, then point fingers at others.

– Abbas (@ Abbas1947Q) January 8, 2022

Social media user Faizan Janjua applauded Shehbaz Sharif’s comments and pointed out that he was using this tragic situation for his own political gain.

I still remember how you turned off the mic on the guy whose daughter was raped and killed in Kasur, so shut up and stop playing politics about this horrible tragedy.

– Faizan Janjua (@distantblips) January 8, 2022

