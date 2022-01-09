Lahore Orange Line, the epitome of Sino-Pakistani-Xinhua friendship

Orange Line metro trains are seen at Lahore Terminal Station, Pakistan on December 29, 2021. Officially open to traffic on October 25, 2020, the Orange Line eco-friendly metro train is one of the first projects under the Sino-Pakistani agreement. Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative. (Photo by Jamil Ahmed / Xinhua)

by Xinhua writer Jiang Chao

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) – A familiar sound broadcast by Dera Gujran station reminded Mohammad Nauman of the first stage of his career. In 2020, the young Pakistani worked in Lahore to prepare for the opening of the Orange Line, the country’s first metro service, and witnessed the friendship between locals and Chinese workers.

Officially open to traffic on October 25, 2020, the Orange Line ecological metro is one of the first projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative proposed by China.

On April 20, 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Islamabad for a state visit to Pakistan. The two countries agreed to form a “1 + 4” cooperation structure with the CPEC in the center and the port of Gwadar, with transport infrastructure, energy and industrial cooperation being the four key areas to achieve win-win results. winner.

The two countries have signed more than 50 cooperation agreements, including the Orange Line project.

“When President Xi witnessed the signing of this project in 2015, I was a university student specializing in transportation. So it was very amazing for me that all this connectivity is coming to my country, ”said Nauman.

In February 2020, when the project in Pakistan’s second largest city began recruiting operations technicians, Nauman applied and became a member of the operations team.

The team had to fully master the professional skills for operating, dispatching, driving and maintaining trains in the eight months leading up to the official opening of the metro line, he recalled, saying that “it almost seemed an impossible task”.

Li Chen, CEO of the Orange Line Metro Rail transit system operation and maintenance joint venture, encountered similar difficulties.

“Group training was organized for local employees, and everyone had to inspect the orange line on site to understand all the technical details,” he said.

“Everyone is amazed and wondering how our Chinese trainers can put so much effort into this project,” said Nauman, adding that the Chinese trainers have shown great patience while teaching the technical knowledge to the Pakistani employees. .

“Most people can’t stand standing in the scorching sun for two minutes on the viaduct, however, Chinese coaches have been back and forth along the 26 km subway line to practice and inspect.” Li said.

Their hard work greatly encouraged Nauman and his colleagues, who quickly improved their professional skills, Li added.

After the start of the commercial operation of the Orange Line, Nauman started working as a station master at Dera Gujran station. “My family is very proud that I am part of this international project,” he said.

Through his own efforts and with the help of his Chinese colleagues, Nauman was awarded the “Excellent CPEC Employee in 2020” award and transferred to the Operations Control Center (OCC) to work as a train dispatcher. In his new post, Nauman took on greater responsibility.

“My post in the OCC, the heart of the Orange Line, is one of the most key security posts. We ensure the security of all passengers in Lahore,” Nauman said.

No accidents have so far occurred on the Orange Line, which carries 25 million passengers a year, a hard-earned feat, Li said.

“CPEC not only connected the technology and economy of the two countries, but also strengthened people-to-people contacts. This is what the Orange Line has done,” he added.

The sentiment was shared by Nauman, who also sees the line as a token of friendship between China and Pakistan.

“China generously shares its resources with other countries, and other countries benefit from it. So I think this will give real potential to Pakistan and make the country prosperous,” said Haris Iftikhar, a local passenger.

“I am delighted to travel on this train. We have a great relationship with China. China is a very good friend of Pakistan. So I am proud of China, and I am also proud of my own country,” he said. said another passenger named Nyla Zulfiqar.

