Tourists trapped in snow rescue Pakistan | News





Vehicles buried under heavy snow left 21 dead and thousands stranded.

Karachi, Pakistan Authorities say they have rescued all tourists stranded at the northern hill station of Murree after heavy snowfall trapped thousands in their vehicles and killed at least 21 people.

Army and local administration teams continued to work on Sunday to clear roads over 1.2 meters (4 feet) of snow that fell over the weekend, trapping tens of thousands of tourist vehicles. flocking to the popular seaside resort, 40 km (25 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad.

All stranded vehicles have been checked [and] all those in these vehicles have moved to relief camps, said a military statement released on Saturday evening.

At least 157,665 vehicles had entered the small town on Friday and Saturday, with around 400 vehicles still stuck in the snow, an adviser to provincial chief minister Usman Buzdar said in a statement on Saturday.

The military said it provided medical care to more than 300 tourists on Saturday, with more than 1,000 meals served in relief camps in the region.

Some roads were reopened after being cleared of snow, but others remained closed, either because of the ice storm or because of ongoing demining work, according to the army statement.

The deaths sparked widespread criticism of the government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans from citizens on social media, with many questioning Khan’s statement on the matter.

Shocked[and]shocked by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree, Khan tweeted on Saturday. Unprecedented snowfall[and]rush of[people]proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard.

So it’s only [the] fault of visitors? What is the mechanism for alerting people entering these areas? asked senior journalist Asma Shirazi.

Others have called for an independent investigation to find out why the government did not anticipate or prevent the situation from developing.

Relief [operations] for tourists still stuck in the snow in Murree is the priority now. But footage of the relief operation should not be used to rid ANYBODY of the terrible failure of January 6-7, opposition political leader Afrasiab Khattak said. Only an independent inquiry into the division of responsibilities is the correct answer.

