Biden finally said the right thing to say about Trump and his enablers





Of those who were still in the camp if everyone ignored Trump, Joe Biden finally realized the concept wasn’t working. Not only was it not working, it was a disaster. And not only has it been a disaster, there is no easy way to fix it.

Some say Biden gave the best speech of his presidency on Thursday on the January 6 anniversary OK, a low bar but in this case there was no need for soaring rhetoric, just the truth pure and simple. It was time a year after the riot / attempted Capitol Coup and the GOPs continued to adopt the Big Lie for Biden to finally and outright call Donald Trump and his supporters / facilitators for holding a dagger in the throat of American democracy.

In his speech, Biden essentially read an indictment of the former president, which was, in fact, an indictment of the Republican Party wholly owned by Trump and the only element of his platform, which is to promulgate the big lie. For Trump, that’s essentially his entire message. That is, if you don’t include his attacks on the media, antifa, Black Lives Matter, Democrats, Liz Cheney, immigrants, refugees from crappy countries, Adam Schiff and any Republican who dared to vote to impeach him or condemn it or simply question the scripture which is the Big Lie.

Mike Littwin

Biden called Trump a sore loser, being Trump’s most damning epithet whose bruised ego means more to him than our democracy or our constitution. He cannot accept having lost.

For Bidens, he ran on the unification of the country and couldn’t seem to accept the idea that still believing in two-party politics is a sucker game. When nearly three in five Republicans still tell pollsters they don’t think your election was legitimate, it’s high time to change tack.

Not a single Republican senator showed up at the ceremonies commemorating all that was lost that January day when the Capitol was under siege. Only one member of the Republican House, Liz Cheney, now exiled from her own party, accompanied by her father, Dick, came forward. When you see Democrats lining up to praise Dick Cheney, you know the world has rocked or rocked. A few Republican senators left statements on January 6, very few. Where was Mitt Romney, whose life may have been saved as he himself has often expressed by a brave member of the Capitol Police? As New Yorker Susan Glasser says of the Republican boycott: This is why the story of January 6, 2022 is also the story of the elephant not in the room.

Perhaps the most telling moment of the day was when Ted Cruz, who called the Capitol storm a terrorist attack, had to appear on the Tucker Carlsons Fox News to apologize for having tell this truth. It was more creepy than apologizing, actually, but we already knew who holds the real power in Republican politics. The party line is to either say that it was just another tourist-filled day on Capitol Hill or that the FBI had stoked the insurgency or that the rioters were really anti-fa. Even in the Age of the Big Lie, these talking points can’t all be true at once, but whatever.

Biden mentioned Trump 19 times in his speech but never by name, which must have infuriated the former guy even as he prepares his return to power from Elba-al-Margo. And while most Americans believe the Big Lie is, in fact, a big lie, you can hardly expect Bidens’ words to have any impact on Trump cultists or on GOP politicians who don’t. don’t have the backbone to stand up to Trump or his base or Tucker Carlson.

But they could change the tone of the conversation, which is in desperate need of a change. Trump is Trump, the demagogic carnival barker he always has been. There really isn’t much to learn there.

What there is to learn is how Trump got himself elected in the first place, how over 70 million Americans voted to re-elect him in 2020, how he was able to tighten his grip on the GOP even when he was not in power. I’ve seen many attempts to explain all of this, but I’m not sure we’ve found the answer.

But without confronting Trump directly, you can’t really tackle the core Trump cultists, the true believers who have been manipulated maybe duped is the best word by Trump, Hannity, Carlson, Bannon and the rest.

9News anchor Kyle Clark caught the nation’s attention when he said the media fail when they apply a double standard to politicians like Lauren Boebert, who is so often so outrageous that her unwavering support for lies , Big and Little, is often overlooked because of its constant assault on the truth.

The real truth is that while Boebert may be an extreme example, she is hardly alone. While most of the responsible media now openly calls the Big Lie, it doesn’t often pressure Republicans who only sporadically repeat the lie or those who simply refuse to respond when asked about it. For me, that was the most important part of Bidens’ speech. He credited those brave men and women in the Republican Party who oppose Trump’s lies.

But then it came after the not-so-courageous majority, including those who passed voting laws in 17 Republican-led states Not to protect the vote, Biden said, but to deny it; not only to suppress the vote, but to reverse it; not to strengthen or protect our democracy, but because the former president lost.

At that point, Biden added, we have to decide: what kind of nation are we going to be?

That’s all that’s at stake, I guess. Biden came to Colorado on Friday to console survivors of the Marshall Fire, encouraging them to hold on to each other. Tuesday, his role changes. He is traveling to Atlanta to push for two voter reform bills that would reverse some of the damage done by these Red State voter suppression laws. No Senate Republican should support either bill, meaning neither can pass unless all 50 Democratic senators vote to reform the filibuster rules. Biden, a self-proclaimed creature of the Senate, reluctantly joined this cause. But at this point, at least two Democrats have refused to sign.

Biden doesn’t have to call Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema by name. But he needs to call on Democrats who care more about protecting a Senate rule than protecting democracy. It’s time. It’s time. How else can Biden legitimately raise the question he posed on Thursday: What kind of a nation are we going to be?

Mike Littwin has been a columnist for too many years to be counted. He’s covered Dr. J, four presidential nominations, six national conventions, and countless mind-numbing speeches in the snow of New Hampshire and Iowa.

