Boris Johnson ‘went to another’ BYOB ‘lockdown party with Carrie’

New reports indicate Boris and his wife Carrie were at a garden party at No.10 held during the lockdown
Boris Johnson has been accused of attending a BYOB Number 10 garden party with his wife Carrie during the first lockdown.

The Prime Minister is said to have attended the event in May 2020 before the socialization restrictions ended with around 40 other people.

Those there said it featured long tables loaded with drinks, crisps, sausage rolls and other picnic foods while a witness told the Sunday opening hours it was a good drink.

Downing Street did not immediately deny a report that the party was being hosted by Mr Johnson’s top private secretary, Martin Reynolds.

The event was described by a witness as heavy drinking (Photo: PA)

He reportedly emailed officials with an invitation adding BYOB, which means bringing your own booze and showing the party was planned in advance.

It is the latest in a series of suspected lockdown breach events staged at No.10 that are under investigation.

Senior official Sue Gray is investigating numerous gatherings including the May 20 holiday.

Several reports of Christmas gatherings held when London was in the tiered restriction system are also at the heart of the investigation.


LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a coronavirus briefing at Downing Street on January 4, 2022 in London, England. The Prime Minister announced that around 100,000 critical workers will be required to take daily Covid tests to reduce the spread of the virus to their colleagues. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Mr Johnson’s own rules prohibited meetings and large gatherings at the time of the alleged event (Photo: Getty Images Europe)

Although the previous reports were damaging to the government, Mr Johnson was reportedly not present at the Christmas events other than taking a virtual quiz.

Suggestions that Mr Johnson attended the event on May 20 will add to the gravity of the latest allegations.

Dominic Cummings said this week that he tried to quit the planned social distancing drinks because it would likely be against the rules and should not happen.

The Prime Minister imposed England’s first lockdown to fight Covid in March 2020 and it wasn’t until June 1 that groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outside.


The numbers 12 (L), 11 (C) and 10 (R) Downing Street are pictured in central London on April 28, 2021. - The UK Election Commission on Wednesday announced a formal investigation into how Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid for a lavish makeover of his Downing Street apartment, seriously compounding a latent scandal. Johnson, his fiancee Carrie Symonds and their baby live in quarters above Number 11 Downing Street, which are more spacious than those attached to Number 10. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by JUSTIN TALLIS has been modified in AFP systems as follows: [Numbers 12 (L), 11 (2L) and 10 Downing Street are pictured in central London on April 28, 2021.] in the place of [Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 28, 2021, to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons.]. Please delete the incorrect entry immediately[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Prompt failure to follow these instructions will result in your liability for any continued or post-notification use. Therefore, we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by this notification and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)
Several suspected rallies at Number 10 are under investigation (Photo: Getty)

Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said: The culture of utter disregard for the rules seems to have taken hold in life in Downing Street since the very beginning of the pandemic.

While much of the country struggled with empty shelves and a total lockdown without any meeting with other authorized people, it seems No 10 had parties from the start.

Boris Johnson and his team take the country for fools. We need Sue Grays’ independent inquiry report as soon as possible and Boris Johnson must face the consequences of his actions.

Ms Gray, a senior Cabinet official, also extended her investigation to the May 15, 2020 garden meeting revealed by a leaked photo showing the Prime Minister and staff sitting around cheese and wine.

Mr Cummings, who was in the photo, insisted in a blog post on Friday that there was nothing illegal or unethical about the day, which he said , was a staff meeting.

But the Vote Leave veteran, who left as chief adviser to Downing Street in November 2020, wrote: On Wednesday May 20, the week following this photo, a top No 10 official urged people to take a social distancing glass in the garden.

Mr Cummings said he and at least one other special adviser said it seemed to be against the rules and should not happen, adding that he issued the warning in writing so Sue Gray could dig up the original email.

We have been ignored. I was sick and went home to bed early that afternoon, but was told this event had definitely happened, he continued.

Number 10 and a spokeswoman for Ms Johnson have both been asked to comment on the latest claim.

