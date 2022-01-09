Opposition and citizens attack PM for ‘insensitive’ remarks on Murree incident





The opposition and Pakistani citizens on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government for the prime minister’s reaction to the Murree incident, saying the government has grown accustomed to blaming others for their own mistakes.

Shocked [and] devastated by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall [and] rush of [people] proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

The prime ministers’ tweet, however, did not please the people, especially the opposition, who criticized him for his callous and shocking response.

Relying on his Twitter account, PML-N Vice President Pervaiz Rasheed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resume his ruthless, cruel and stupid tweet.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote: This statement is the pinnacle of [your] indifference, cruelty and incompetence.

Taking on the prime minister even more, she said that aside from “corruption” and “incompetence”, Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign after blaming those who lost their lives.

She demanded that he answer for his “criminal negligence” and regretted that his statement came from a man who claims to want to model Pakistan on Madina.

Journalist Absa Komal wrote: Insensitive and shocking response, this is the failure of your administration, at least accept it!

They could easily have taken preventative measures knowing that large numbers of people were heading towards Murree, she added.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail shared Imran Khans’ video where he can be seen citing the example of the South Korean Prime Minister who resigned when a ship capsized. Calling for his statement, Ismail wrote: The Prime Minister of South Korea was an adult willing to take responsibility, not a hypocritical and complacent minor who blamed others for all his mistakes.

Calling Imran Khan a callous person, PML-N chief Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Metrology Department (PMD) issued a warning on December 31 regarding the heavy snowfall and that “everyone in government was sleeping “.

He now accuses people of not checking the weather before coming. Those who brought such a person to the prime minister’s office will taste Allah’s wrath for the suffering of the people, he said.

Bushra Gohar, a former member of parliament, urged the prime minister to stop blaming the victims of the tragedy. It’s because of the insensitivity, incompetence of your #PuppetGovernment [and] mismanagement.

“Accept responsibility and resign. Enough!” she said, alongside the hashtags “LivesMatter”, “ArrestBrandKhan” and “GayaPakistan”.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user @bookscache said that it is not for the common man to be more responsible and civilized, it is for the government to take the necessary steps and be able to avoid such incidents.

All those in charge of affairs must be fired and a strategy must be devised to avoid such incidents in the future.

Journalist Adil Shahzeb wrote: “Khan sahab, you used to blame others for your mistakes. It is the fault of your government and your administration, not the people.

He also decried how two days ago “a minister” (referring to Fawad Chaudhry) was celebrating 100,000 vehicles entering Murree.

