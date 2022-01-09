PM Modi chairs high-level review meeting on Covid as cases rise

Read more

India recorded 1,65,553 infections in one day.

Dr Samiran Panda, additional director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said India’s active Covid curve would start to flatten within three months in areas that had recently seen an increase, according to a report. India reported 1.4 lakh of new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and active infections are around 4.8 lakh.

Dr NK Arora, chairman of the NTAGI Covid task force, told The Times of India that global data and our own experience over the past five weeks shows that Omicron infections are mostly asymptomatic or mild. “Few of the critically ill hospitalized patients had other co-morbidities or were over the age of 60. The overall hospitalization rate of people affected by Omicron is 1-2%, which is significantly lower than the rate of people requiring hospital care. during the Covid wave caused by the Delta virus, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to increase 5,650 normal beds and 2,075 intensive care beds for coronavirus patients in 14 hospitals, as well as 2,800 beds in eight Covid care centers, the said on Saturday. Minister of Health Satyendar Jain. In a statement, he said the Delhi government was taking all necessary steps in view of the increase in coronavirus cases and the situation was normal.

“About 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. It was decided to increase the number of beds. The Delhi government is ready to face the most serious situation. Delhi’s healthcare system is fully prepared to prevent this wave of coronavirus and provide timely treatment to all residents of the state, ”Jain said.

Among the 14 hospitals, 1,500 normal beds and 330 intensive care beds are increased at Indira Gandhi Hospital, 750 normal beds and 500 intensive care beds at Lok Nayak Hospital, 750 normal beds and 400 intensive care beds in GTB hospital, 400 normal beds and 195 intensive care beds at Burari hospital. , 300 normal beds and 150 intensive care beds at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, 100 normal beds and 50 intensive care beds at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, 150 normal beds and 75 intensive care beds at Deep Hospital Chand Bandhu.

One hundred normal beds and 25 intensive care beds are increased at Shree Dadadev Matri and Shishu Chikitsalaya, 100 normal beds and 25 intensive care beds in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, 100 normal beds and 25 intensive care beds at Acharya Shree Bhikshu hospital , 100 normal beds and 25 intensive care beds at Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital, 150 normal beds and 100 intensive care beds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, 600 normal beds and 100 intensive care beds at Ambedkar hospital and 150 normal beds and 75 intensive care beds at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

