Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘attended 40-person aperitif in Garden No.10 during lockdown’

Boris Johnson is accused of having personally attended an aperitif in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown.

Downing Street did not immediately deny a Sunday Times article alleging the Prime Minister attended the potentially rule-breaking event with his wife Carrie in May 2020.

The newspaper cited three sources as saying that Mr Johnson’s senior private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invitation adding “BYOB,” which means bring your own bottle or drink alcohol. .

Senior official Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event as part of her probe into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events that unfolded at No.10 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson is said to have attended an aperitif in the Garden at No 10 during the first lockdown with his wife Carrie (pictured together at the Tory Party conference late last year)

Mr Johnson’s senior private secretary Martin Reynolds (left) reportedly sent out a ‘bring your own bottle’ email invitation

Allegations about the 40-person rally emerged this week when Dominic Cummings said he warned at the time that “socially distanced drinks” would likely be against the rules and “should not happen.” .

But the front page report suggesting Mr Johnson himself was present will add to the gravity of the claims.

The Prime Minister imposed England’s first lockdown to fight Covid-19 in March 2020 and it was not until June 1 that groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outside.

Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said: “The culture of total disregard for the rules seems to have taken hold in life in Downing Street since the very beginning of the pandemic.

“When much of the country was struggling with empty shelves and total lockdown without any meetings with other authorized people, it looks like No 10 was having parties from the start.

“Boris Johnson and his team take the country for fools. We need Sue Gray’s independent investigation report as soon as possible and Boris Johnson must face the consequences of his actions.

Ms Gray, a senior Cabinet official, also extended her investigation to the May 15, 2020 garden meeting revealed by a leaked photo showing the Prime Minister and staff sitting around cheese and wine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, with their daughter Romy and their dog Dilyn

Mr Cummings, who was in the picture, insisted in a blog post on Friday that there was nothing “illegal or unethical” about the day, which it said it was a staff meeting.

But the Vote Leave veteran, who left as chief adviser to Downing Street in November 2020, wrote: “On Wednesday May 20, the week after this photo, a top No 10 official called on people to” have a drink at social distance “in the garden.”

Mr Cummings said he and at least one other special adviser “said this seemed to be against the rules and should not happen”, adding that he had issued the warning “in writing so that Sue Gray could dig up the original email. “

“We have been ignored. I was sick and went back to bed early that afternoon, but I was told this event had definitely happened, ” he continued.

Number 10 and a spokeswoman for Ms Johnson have both been asked to comment on the latest claim.

Top Mandarin Who Runs Boris Johnson’s Private Office Lines Up To Be ‘Fall Guy’ For Partygate

By GLEN OWEN for the Mail on Sunday

A senior official who heads Boris Johnson’s private office is set to become the ‘fall man’ for Partygate’s No.10 row, high-level sources have said.

Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s senior private secretary, is expected to be moved after the Cabinet Office concludes its investigation into whether rules were broken in a series of No 10 rallies during the Covid lockdowns.

One option under consideration is to give Mr. Reynolds a high-level diplomatic role, possibly at the ambassadorial level.

Mr Reynolds was pictured sitting with the Prime Minister and his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds at a ‘cheese and wine’ party in Downing Street Garden on May 15, 2020.

Martin Reynolds (above), the Prime Minister’s senior private secretary, is expected to be moved after the Cabinet Office concludes its investigation into whether rules were broken during a series of No.10 rallies during lockdowns in Covid

Mr Reynolds was pictured sitting with the Prime Minister and his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds at a ‘cheese and wine’ party held in Downing Street Garden on May 15, 2020 (Ci- above, the Prime Minister and his wife last October)

It was also reported that he sent an email invitation for a separate garden party five days later.

Dominic Cummings, the former No.10 senior adviser, revealed the party in a blog on Friday and claimed to have warned his colleagues at the time that the rally violated lockdown rules and should not have continued.

He said he wrote the warning in an email that could be discovered by senior official Sue Gray, who is investigating allegations that parties have taken place.

On the day of the May 20 garden party, Oliver Dowden, then Culture Secretary, urged the public to meet only one other person outside and to obey social distancing rules.

Ms Gray replaced Cabinet Secretary Simon Case in leading the Whitehall investigation after allegations emerged from a staff meeting for drinks in her own office in Whitehall.

In his blog, Dominic Cummings (above) wrote: “On Wednesday, May 20 … a senior official # 10 called on people to ‘have a drink remotely’ in the garden,” adding that he sent a email “that it seemed to be against the rules and shouldn’t happen [it is] in writing so Sue Gray can dig up the original email ‘

On the day of the May 20 garden party, then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden (pictured) urged the public to meet only one other person outside and to obey social distancing rules

Mr Johnson has always denied knowledge of any rule violations.

A source said: “It had already been decided to relocate Martin, but the plan for now is to wait for the Gray report which is bound to be essential in helping to distract from other people she might criticize.”

The email allegedly sent by Mr Reynolds inviting people to a party on May 20 was reportedly erased from No.10’s system.

One source said it was an invitation to a “kneel down”, while another said it described an “informal meeting”, with officials being encouraged to “bring your own alcohol”.

In his blog post, Mr Cummings wrote: “On Wednesday May 20 … a top official # 10 invited people to ‘have a drink from a distance’ in the garden,” adding that he had emailed “that it seemed to be against the rules and shouldn’t happen [it is] in writing so that Sue Gray can dig up the original email ”.

Mr Cummings left Downing Street in November 2020 after a bitter power struggle with Mr Johnson’s future wife Carrie.