Murree, Pakistan snowstorm toll stands at 23 – The New Indian Express





By PTI

LAHORE: The death toll from unprecedented snowfall and the influx of tourists to Pakistan’s popular Murree hill station rose to 23 after an underage girl suffered from a severe cold and pneumonia died because she could not be rushed to hospital in time.

Thousands of people have visited Murree after the picturesque town of Rawalpindi in Punjab province received record snowfall, leaving the local administration powerless and freezing to death more than 20 people in their stranded vehicles.

The death of a four-year-old girl brings the death toll to 23. The minor girl died in Jhika Gali. She was suffering from a severe cold and pneumonia, relief sources said, adding that she lost her life because she could not be rushed to hospital in time.

Rescue officials told Geo News at least 23 people have died so far as vehicles remain stuck in several feet of snow.

The results were then confirmed by the Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, in a statement on Saturday evening. The minister said the situation can only be described as a “natural calamity” and the region has experienced “extreme snowfall”.

Cars were prevented from getting to Murree, people started walking there and they too were arrested, he said. The minister said the deaths were due to “suffocation”.

The prime minister’s assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, said people left their cars on the roads to seek refuge in hotels when it started to snow heavily, hampering traffic.

“The administration remains active and is doing everything possible to ensure that all roads are clear for traffic,” he said.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said unprecedented snowfall coupled with a record influx of tourists made it virtually impossible for the local administration to deal with the situation.

He said the process of evacuating people from the affected areas was underway and the entire nation was mourning the loss of precious human lives. It was obvious that such a large influx of people could not be handled easily, he said.

Punjabi police said on Sunday that more than 500 families in the disaster-stricken town of Murree had been rescued and brought to safety in the past 24 hours.

“Heavy snowfall on the main highways in Murree caused the fall of 20 to 25 large trees which had blocked the roads. All tourists were rescued before dark and taken to safe places,” said the spokesperson for the Punjab police.

Punjab’s Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit the snow-capped areas of Murree on Sunday after the area was declared a disaster, the Express Tribune reported.

According to the Dawn newspaper, relevant government departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Rawalpindi District Directorate, took no preventive action despite warnings of heavy snowfall issued days before. the Murree disaster.

No prior meeting has been called by NDMA with the administrations of the districts of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other departments to discuss the problems of circulation and accommodation in the hill station, he said.

The Met Office issued an alert on January 5 that heavy snowfall could lead to road closures in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran and other areas from January 6 to January 9 in the afternoon.

“All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain ‘alert’ during the forecast period,” the Met Office said.

Murree received 6.5 inches of snow on January 5 (Wednesday), followed by 8.5 inches the next day, while 16.5 inches were recorded from the morning of January 7 (Friday) to Saturday morning.

“This is normal snowfall for Murree,” a Met Office official told the daily.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday he was shocked and upset by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree.

“Unprecedented snowfall and a stampede of people proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. I ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies,” Khan said in a tweet.

Shocked and overwhelmed by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and a rush of ppl proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. To have ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

The Punjabi government declared Murree a disaster area on Saturday after heavy snowfall wreaked havoc in the city.

Pakistan’s meteorological department had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and Galiyat from January 6 to 9.

Opposition political leaders criticized the government for its handling of the influx of tourists and its lack of preparation.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif said he was heartbroken by the Murree tragedy and asked who was responsible for the deaths.

“Where has the government been all this time? What arrangements has it made to deal with such an influx? Incompetence quickly turns into criminality. Advance arrangements and 24-hour supervision were normal SOPs in the past, “he tweeted.

Calling the deaths heartbreaking, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said governments “must be more vigilant in the face of the flood of tourists on Galiyat roads.”

“Instead of looking for more tourists, the government should have given a warning for the blocked roads. These were tragic and preventable losses that no one had foreseen, but no one acted in time either. must be drawn, ”she added.

“The job of governments is not only to count tourists, but also to make advance arrangements and safety measures for them. These deaths are not due to snowfall but to government negligence.” , tweeted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Due to continuous snowfall and traffic jams in Murree, the district administration has banned the entry of more vehicles.

Snowfall, which started Tuesday evening, continued at regular intervals, drawing thousands of tourists. However, due to the influx of visitors, many families found themselves stranded on the roads.

It was reported that over 100,000 vehicles entered the hill station.

In a statement, traffic official Taimoor Khan said on Saturday that entry for vehicles into Murree was banned from Friday evening and cars were being diverted from toll plazas and other entrances.

He said since the snowfall began on Monday morning, more than 155,000 vehicles had entered Murree and 135,000 had so far left.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2022/jan/09/snowstorm-death-toll-in-pakistans-murree-goes-up-to-23-2404864.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos