Investment minister claims economic players hope 2024 presidential election will be postponed

Merdeka.com – Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said economic players hoped that the 2024 presidential election would be postponed. This was forwarded by Bahlil in response to the results of the Political Indicators Survey which showed support for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to run in the 2024 presidential election up to 33.3%.

“When you hear about the business world, on average, they think the democratic process is transitioning leadership, if there is room for a process to be postponed, much better “Bahlil said on the political indicator. YouTube channel, Sunday (9/1).

He reasoned because the new economic players had finished dealing with health problems. Then at this time the business world develops, but it is crushed by political problems.

“This is the result of a discussion with them, Mr. Burhanuddin will try to investigate,” he explained.

Even so, he felt that the advance of general elections or the postponement of elections in the country’s history had occurred in 1997 due to the reform crisis.

“In the old order, the elections took so long, now we just have to see. What are the needs of our nation? What is the problem with the Covid pandemic, is it a question of how to restore the economy, and how to choose a new direction through elections, ”he concluded.

Of note, the Indonesian Political Indicator notes that there are still many people who agree that Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will run again in the presidential elections of 2024. It can be seen that up to 33.3% of those polled chose the former governor of DKI Jakarta come back and 27.1 percent disagree.

“In December 2021, 33.3% agreed that Jokowi would come back and did not agree to go back 28.4%. Disagree 27.1%. But overall, between 38 and 40 who are totally agree and agree, ”said Burhanuddin Muhtadi, executive director of Indonesian policy indicators. the Political Indicator YouTube channel, Sunday (9/1).

Although they want Jokowi to run again in 2024, the public does not agree if Jokowi’s tenure is extended until 2027. According to the survey, there are 32.9 responses that disagree, 31.0% agree and 25.1% disagree.

“Those who do not agree are still in the majority, those who agree are still numerous. The 2027 elections are therefore delayed,” he said.

Meanwhile, his party also found that there were still many respondents who wanted Jokowi. We can see it in the priority category for the choice of the president, the answer is to choose Jokowi.

“At the head of the choice of the president, we do not give an answer, it is up to the respondent who wants to answer. That is why there is an answer, Mr. Jokowi, even if it is not constitutionally authorized to move forward, ”he said.

Seen in the ranks of the spirit of the president’s choice, Jokowi got 20.8 percent, Prabowo Subianto 13.1 percent, Ganjar Pranowo 8.9 percent and Anies Baswedan 8.7 percent.

To find out, the Indonesian Policy Indicators will conduct a face-to-face survey from December 6 to 11, 2021. Sampling is carried out using the multistage random sampling method, with the number of respondents reaching 1 220 people. The survey has a margin of error of about 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. [cob]