Politics
Investment minister claims economic players hope 2024 presidential election will be postponed
Merdeka.com – Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said economic players hoped that the 2024 presidential election would be postponed. This was forwarded by Bahlil in response to the results of the Political Indicators Survey which showed support for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to run in the 2024 presidential election up to 33.3%.
“When you hear about the business world, on average, they think the democratic process is transitioning leadership, if there is room for a process to be postponed, much better “Bahlil said on the political indicator. YouTube channel, Sunday (9/1).
He reasoned because the new economic players had finished dealing with health problems. Then at this time the business world develops, but it is crushed by political problems.
“This is the result of a discussion with them, Mr. Burhanuddin will try to investigate,” he explained.
Even so, he felt that the advance of general elections or the postponement of elections in the country’s history had occurred in 1997 due to the reform crisis.
“In the old order, the elections took so long, now we just have to see. What are the needs of our nation? What is the problem with the Covid pandemic, is it a question of how to restore the economy, and how to choose a new direction through elections, ”he concluded.
Of note, the Indonesian Political Indicator notes that there are still many people who agree that Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will run again in the presidential elections of 2024. It can be seen that up to 33.3% of those polled chose the former governor of DKI Jakarta come back and 27.1 percent disagree.
“In December 2021, 33.3% agreed that Jokowi would come back and did not agree to go back 28.4%. Disagree 27.1%. But overall, between 38 and 40 who are totally agree and agree, ”said Burhanuddin Muhtadi, executive director of Indonesian policy indicators. the Political Indicator YouTube channel, Sunday (9/1).
Although they want Jokowi to run again in 2024, the public does not agree if Jokowi’s tenure is extended until 2027. According to the survey, there are 32.9 responses that disagree, 31.0% agree and 25.1% disagree.
“Those who do not agree are still in the majority, those who agree are still numerous. The 2027 elections are therefore delayed,” he said.
Meanwhile, his party also found that there were still many respondents who wanted Jokowi. We can see it in the priority category for the choice of the president, the answer is to choose Jokowi.
“At the head of the choice of the president, we do not give an answer, it is up to the respondent who wants to answer. That is why there is an answer, Mr. Jokowi, even if it is not constitutionally authorized to move forward, ”he said.
Seen in the ranks of the spirit of the president’s choice, Jokowi got 20.8 percent, Prabowo Subianto 13.1 percent, Ganjar Pranowo 8.9 percent and Anies Baswedan 8.7 percent.
To find out, the Indonesian Policy Indicators will conduct a face-to-face survey from December 6 to 11, 2021. Sampling is carried out using the multistage random sampling method, with the number of respondents reaching 1 220 people. The survey has a margin of error of about 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. [cob]
Sources
2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/menteri-investasi-klaim-pelaku-usaha-harap-pilpres-2024-diundur.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]