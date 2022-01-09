Politics
Growing Personality Cult Around Chinese Rulers Threat To The World
Mao Zedong is still the outstanding leader of China in the minds of many Chinese. Everywhere we see large and small portraits of the founder of the People’s Republic. When it comes to the head of state and the Chinese party Xi Jinping, his own image is said to be hung more and more often on the mirrors of taxis and in lounges. Xi Dada, Uncle Xi, as many half-ironically call him, is ensuring that the cult around him takes more and more massive forms – and more and more reminiscent of that around Mao.
There is a high likelihood that the Communist Party will vote for a third term for the Chinese head of state and party leader at its party convention this fall, a historically unique process.
Chinese state media print texts about Xi’s travels or wise words on their front pages almost every day. In schools, Xi Jinping’s thoughts must be taught. They have even been part of the country’s constitution since 2018.
Criticism of the central figure in the leadership, but also of the rest of the state leadership in Beijing, is prohibited. The limits of what can be said have become even stricter under Xi. And they apply to everyone. Internet billionaire Jack Ma has been punished for criticizing a Chinese regulator, as has businessman Ren Zhiqiang, who was jailed for 18 years for discussing loopholes in Xi’s handling of the corona crisis. Journalists are hunted down and comments on social media are censored.
Concentration of power and cult of personality are not good for China under Mao
At the same time, China has had painful experiences with the concentration of power on one person – and, after Mao, it consciously took a different path.
Mao’s campaign to industrialize China under the name of the Great Leap Forward has caused a devastating famine for the people. Because no one dared to contradict the unattainable production goals of the great helmsman, the farmers melted down their tools to maximize steel production and were then unable to order their bags. For a long time, massive crop failures went unnoticed in Beijing because no one dared to share the bad news.
Later during the Cultural Revolution, Mao’s Red Guards persecuted, tortured and murdered millions of people with fanatical zeal. Mao, however, considered himself infallible and stuck to the path he had taken.
His successor Deng Xiaoping recognized the great concentration of power as a problem and allowed limits to be imposed: the term of office of the leaders was limited, the collective decision had to be made rather than individual.
But Xi reversed central elements of this principle. So much so that the growing cult of personality around him and the concentration of power on the 68-year-old man now pose a serious threat to the world’s second-largest economy. Because a regime which does not allow criticism and concentrates all the power on a single leader deprives itself of the capacity to learn.
The world’s second-largest economy faces major problems
Given the major challenges China will face in the years to come, this is a dangerous development. In the coming decades, the Chinese government will have to tackle problems so far obscured by strong growth. The reform of the real estate market, which has plunged the entire sector into a deep crisis, is just one example. To protect the climate, the entire energy supply must be converted.
Added to this is the great inequality in the country, severe aging and tensions with other countries. Doing all of this without causing the economy to collapse is a huge challenge.
It is hoped for the Chinese people and the world that the CCP reconsiders Deng’s principle of collective leadership and criticism. However, this is not likely.
