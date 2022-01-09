Growing Personality Cult Around Chinese Rulers Threat To The World

This year, the 68-year-old is expected to be approved for a third term. Only Mao Zedong had so much power before. (Photo: imago images / Xinhua) Xi Jinping party and state leader visiting Olympic training camp

Mao Zedong is still the outstanding leader of China in the minds of many Chinese. Everywhere we see large and small portraits of the founder of the People’s Republic. When it comes to the head of state and the Chinese party Xi Jinping, his own image is said to be hung more and more often on the mirrors of taxis and in lounges. Xi Dada, Uncle Xi, as many half-ironically call him, is ensuring that the cult around him takes more and more massive forms – and more and more reminiscent of that around Mao.

There is a high likelihood that the Communist Party will vote for a third term for the Chinese head of state and party leader at its party convention this fall, a historically unique process.

Chinese state media print texts about Xi’s travels or wise words on their front pages almost every day. In schools, Xi Jinping’s thoughts must be taught. They have even been part of the country’s constitution since 2018.