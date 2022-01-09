How Trump’s social media ban paid off for Trump, the platforms





On the business side, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube have all been able to say that they have taken action against one of the most powerful voices on their platforms after years of criticism that they have failed to enforce them. aggressively their rules to their most prominent users.

Across all platforms, Mr. Trump had amassed around 150 million followers, including 35 million on Facebook and 88 million on Twitter, making him one of the most watched world leaders.

But for businesses, banning his accounts didn’t seem to hurt their traffic. Facebook and YouTube are not reporting engagements for their specific units, but the number of Twitter users has continued to increase.

Since his social media ban days before he left the White House, mentions of Mr. Trump on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have declined 88%, according to Zignal Labs, a company that analyzes social media content.

Newsletter Sign-Up

Journal of the capital

Scoops, analysis and insights on Washington from the WSJ DC office.

Mr. Trump has grown eager to reestablish his online presence and has announced plans to launch his own platform. But even without the social media tools that helped spark his rapid political rise, Mr. Trump’s influence remains strong and, in some ways, has grown.

The ban was a rallying point among supporters of the former president. And while Mr Trumps’ poll scores remain more negative than positive, public opinion on the former brand mogul and reality TV star has improved dramatically since he was removed from the media. social after his supporters echoed several of his false claims about voter fraud stormed the Capitol on January 1. 6, 2021, seeking to undo his electoral defeat. Facebook, now called Meta Platforms Inc., suspended its account on January 7 and Twitter Inc. banned it on January 8.

A year after the violent riot on Capitol Hill, about 52% of Americans said they had an unfavorable opinion of Mr. Trump, compared with 43% who viewed him favorably, according to an average of FiveThirtyEight.com national polls. That 9-point gap compared to a nearly 20-point gap in Mr. Trumps’ favor rating a year earlier, according to the same poll average.

Mr. Trump’s current and former aides have said the change in popularity was largely due to the former presidents’ declining social media presence. His constant and often provocative tweets helped galvanize supporters but provided regular ammunition for his detractors. During his tenure, even his most ardent supporters told pollsters they wished Mr. Trump didn’t air every grievance and respond to every criticism.

Guests posed with cutouts of the former president and the first lady at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, in October. Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Mr Trump’s sidelining from social media has left much of the political attention to President Biden, whose approval ratings have fallen sharply over the past year.

I don’t know a single person in Trump’s world who regrets that this has happened, not a single one, a Trump adviser said.

Researchers studying social media have said that removing influential social media accounts that spread fake stories has reduced the popularity of some content on platforms that companies deem toxic, although many people have also expressed concern that technology companies can do them. the decisions.

Removing a verified person who was present in the media increased the stakes for the platforms. It was their last stand against disinformation, said Jonathan Morgan, chief executive of Yonder, a company that tracks online stories.

Businesses will face the question of whether to reinstate the former president, especially if he decides to seek his party’s presidential nomination again in 2024. Facebook has said it will reconsider his decision in January 2023, but social media officials insisted their calculations would not be swayed by Mr. Trump’s political decisions. Mr Trump was eager to announce an offer for 2024, advisers said, but advisers have so far persuaded him to wait until after the midterm elections in November to make a formal decision.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

Do you think internet platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google block disinformation or censor conservative views? Join the conversation below.

Although these companies banned Mr. Trump, they continued to sell advertising to him, and to his opponents and allies who made him a key part of their own political advertising.

Facebook and Alphabet Inc.s Google sold Mr. Trumps’ two political action committees for more than $ 2 million in ads in the past year, according to AdImpact, a company that tracks the ad. Social media companies have various restrictions on their advertisements, and some prohibit the use of images of Mr. Trump or recordings of his voice.

Yet more than 100 candidates, thematic groups and political committees spent $ 11.5 million on Facebook ads in 2021 that mention Mr. Trump, according to AdImpact.

The National Republican Senate Committee spent more than $ 3.5 million on Facebook ads that aimed to raise funds for the group by promoting Mr. Trump’s plans for a social media company. Several groups have tried to take advantage of Mr. Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud.

Is Trump the real president? Mr. Trumps’ political committee, Save America, asked in one place. The 2020 election was potentially the MOST CORRUPTED in our country’s history.

Facebook has rejected some ads from Save America for violating its policies.

Mr Trump initially enjoyed his break from Twitter and relied on emailed statements edited by his press team.

It’s really better than Twitter because I don’t do the silly retweets that people don’t like. Lost. And I saved a lot of time. I didn’t know you could spend a lot of time on it. Now I have time to make phone calls, do other things, and read articles I wouldn’t read. And with me, if I put a comma in its place or accidentally misspelled a word, it was like the world was falling apart.

But lately, Mr. Trump has been keen to reestablish his social media presence, his advisers have said. He proudly compared his many subscribers to those of foreign executives at private Oval Office meetings, assistants said. During his four years in the White House, he never grew tired of how quickly one of his Twitter posts would slip from his fingertips to the headlines of cable networks and news sites.

He sued tech companies in July, complaining that he was wrongly censored. In October, Mr. Trump announced a new digital media venture aimed at restoring his online subscribers. Part of that effort would be the creation of Truth Social, a social network developed by Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. , a specialized acquisition company, or SPAC. The launch date of the platforms is unclear.

Prior to his January 2021 ban, companies had struggled for months to tackle Mr. Trump’s baseless allegations of a stolen election and wondered how to moderate the then president’s content as the 2020 presidential election approached. Twitter, for example, repeatedly tagged or deleted content from Mr. Trump that the company considered inciting violence or spreading election disinformation.

Longtime campaign assistants Brad Parscale and Gary Coby feared social media companies would limit the reach of Mr. Trump, whose first campaign relied heavily on Facebook data to locate and target supporters. They and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel oversaw a multi-million dollar effort to create an email list and phone numbers for supporters so the campaign could contact them directly with calls from fundraising, voter turnout programs and statements.

The list now includes around 50 million emails, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Trump has leaned on the list over the past year with an unrelenting fundraising program that has raised more than $ 56 million in online donations in the first half of 2021, and roughly as much in the second semester, according to people familiar with the efforts. Fundraising committees’ year-end financial reports are not due until the end of the month.

Write to Michael C. Bender at [email protected] and Georgia Wells at [email protected]

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-the-trump-social-media-ban-paid-off-for-trump-platforms-11641729604 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos