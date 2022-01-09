Politics
Boris Johnson “attended BYOB drink party in Garden No.10 during first lockdown”
The Prime Minister is said to have attended the potentially rule-breaking event with his wife Carrie in May 2020, hosted by the Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary, Martin Reynolds.
Boris Johnson has been accused of personally attending a “BYOB” aperitif in Garden No.10 during the first lockdown.
The Prime Minister is said to have attended the event with his wife Carrie in May 2020 – despite restrictions in England banning outdoor gatherings at the time.
Three sources say the Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary Martin Reynolds invited officials by email urging them to “BYOB,” which means bring your own bottle or booze, according to the Sunday Times.
A witness said: There were 40 people in the garden, including Boris and Carrie. There were long tables loaded with drinks, crisps, sausage rolls, and other picnic foods. It was a real alcoholic drink.
Downing Street did not immediately deny the report.
Senior official Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 rally as part of her probe into a series of allegations of rule-breaking events in Westminster during the pandemic.
The Whitehall executor is said to be already reviewing four events first revealed by the Mirror – three in Downing Street and one at the Department of Education.
She also reportedly intends to interview staff involved in a meeting in the Cabinet Secretary’s private office in December 2020 and also a leak of a photo of the Prime Minister and staff tasting wine and cheese in Garden No. ° 10 on May 15, 2020.
The latest allegations of a potentially illegal rally have come from former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings – who has become a critic of his former boss.
Mr Cummings said he and another special adviser protested that the event “appeared to be against the rules and should not happen.”
In an article on his Sub-stack information bulletin, he wrote: “We were ignored. I was sick and returned to bed early that afternoon, but I was told this event had definitely happened.”
Two days after the alleged party, the Mirror revealed Mr Cummings himself made a trip to avoid the lockdown in Durham.
Mr Johnson imposed England’s first lockdown to fight Covid-19 in March 2020 and it wasn’t until June 1 that groups of no more than six were allowed to meet outside.
Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said: “The culture of total disregard for the rules seems to have been ingrained in life in Downing Street since the very beginning of the pandemic.
“When much of the country was struggling with empty shelves and total lockdown without any meetings with other authorized people, it seemed like No 10 we were having parties from the start.
“Boris Johnson and his team take the country for fools. We need Sue Gray’s independent investigation report as soon as possible and Boris Johnson must face the consequences of his actions.”
Ms Gray, a senior Cabinet official, also extended her investigation to the May 15, 2020 garden meeting revealed by a leaked photo showing the Prime Minister and staff sitting around cheese and wine.
Mr Cummings, who was in the picture, insisted in a blog post on Friday that there was nothing “illegal or unethical” about the day, which it said it was a staff meeting.
But the Vote Leave veteran, who stepped down in November 2020, wrote: “On Wednesday, May 20, the week after this photo, a top No 10 official called on people to ‘have a drink remotely’ in the garden”.
Mr Cummings said he and at least one other special adviser “said this seemed to be against the rules and should not happen”, adding that he had issued the warning “in writing so that Sue Gray could dig up the original email. “
“We were ignored. I was sick and went back to bed early in the afternoon, but I was told that this event had definitely happened,” he continued.
The No.10 and Ms Johnson have been approached for comment.
