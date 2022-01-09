The road (and the belt) traveled so far

The mainstream narrative purporting to explain the rationale for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) emphasizes the need for China to ensure sustained economic growth and prosperity for its nearly 1, 5 billion citizens by exporting its excess capital, industrial capacity and technology abroad to invest in an ambitious project, a global and nested framework of trade, investment, physical infrastructure, transparent connectivity, architecture financial, integrated production supply chain and common technology platform.

The scale of the enterprise reflects China’s ambition to create a new world order, parallel if not mutually exclusive to the existing Western one.

The BIS is the culmination of the fusion of the twin concepts of “strategic state” and “strategic commerce”, which draws on several millennia of recorded history.

The Chinese call BRI “Yi Dai Yi Lu” (a belt, a road) in Mandarin, and it is inspired by the historic Silk Road which connected travelers, traders, preachers, goods, ideas and new discoveries across the known world.

The ancient concept of Tianxia (All Under Heaven) guides the Chinese desire to be the central node or omphalos of the 21st century world order by building a virtual Great Wall, which would secure and consolidate an expanding sinosphere against real aggression. or perceived.

Xi Jinping has invested all his political capital in the defense of the BIS in order to consolidate his hold on the base of the Chinese Communist Party in power for a century and to ensure that the people are inspired and united by the dream of projecting power. and the prestige of China abroad.

The greater the opposition and hostility from the West, the greater the possibility that the Chinese will close ranks behind the CCP leadership in the face of an existential challenge.

The path to ensure prosperity for ordinary Chinese citizens, such as the state-of-the-art Made in China 2025 and Chinese companies pushing fintech through the digital silk road and electronic payment system in digital currency, have all been merged into the BIS.

The future viability of the BRI will determine whether the Chinese movement for world domination will succeed or not.

Jury hung

The BIS has become a highly polarizing strategy. Proponents of the strategy claim that it is a real game-changer, allowing small, resource-strapped states to remedy their infrastructural and technological backwardness, without openly lecturing or haranguing human rights and political freedom.

Opponents point to hidden clauses, project overruns, environmental degradation and debt diplomacy.

Research and analysis of ongoing BRI projects around the world have not yet yielded a definitive answer. However, some patterns have emerged which may indicate its possible future trajectory.

Debt dynamics

China spends twice as much as the United States in terms of annual international financial commitments. Debt over aid is China’s preferred approach in the international financial market. Since the deployment of the BIS, China has maintained a loan-to-grant ratio of 31: 1.

On average, a typical Chinese loan has an interest rate of 4.2% with an amortization grace period of about two years and a ten-year term.

State-owned commercial banks such as the Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Construction Bank of China are playing an increasingly important role in financing BRI projects.

Before the start of the BIS, loans were intended for sovereign borrowers. After the BIS, loans diversified into public enterprises, banks and private sector institutions.

The distinction between public and private debt is blurred as most of these loans are protected against host government liability. As these loans are not provided directly by Beijing, Chinese debts are often underreported.

According to available research results, approximately $ 385 billion in debt owed to the Chinese is underreported.

Then come the questions of hidden clauses and the seizure of assets by the Chinese under the aegis of the BIS. Securing loans as a form of insurance against future export risks to reduce fiduciary and repayment risks is a proven financial practice.

Chinese public creditors are increasingly relying on a high-risk, high-yield strategy when making loans. Countries are increasingly looking to the Chinese as a lender of last resort.

However, lack of forethought and accountability, incompetence and corruption in the host country often lead to various problems such as projects being put on hold, delays in completion and cases of blatant corruption, dismissal or dismissal. ‘cancelation.

According to the widely reported results of AidData, 35% of BRI infrastructure projects faced serious implementation issues such as corruption, labor disputes, environmental risks and public protests in countries. hosts.

BRI projects take on average much longer than Chinese government funded projects (1,077 days versus 771 days).

Between 2013-2021, projects worth $ 11.58 in Malaysia, $ 1.5 billion in Kazakhstan and $ 1 billion in Bolivia were canceled, suspended or renegotiated.

The Chinese, in their own interest, should better ensure that projects in host countries adhere to internationally acceptable best practices of transparency, accountability, with a minimum of corruption. This would go a long way in dispelling allegations of debt diplomacy and predatory lending.

Security concerns

Security is increasingly becoming a growing concern for the Chinese as they expand their trade and investment across the world.

For example, 1 million Chinese expatriates and 10,000 companies operate in Africa. 84% of Chinese investments are made in medium to high risk countries. Three hundred and fifty serious security incidents against Chinese companies and nationals were reported during the period 2015-2017.

It’s no wonder that since 2015, Chinese companies have spent around $ 10 billion a year on security companies to protect their business interests and staff overseas.

Twenty Chinese private security companies employing more than 3,200 people have been authorized to operate overseas. Most are from the People’s Liberation Army – military, police or intelligence, who often lack a nuanced understanding of local cultural and political sensitivity.

These security companies are wholly or mainly owned by the state. Thus, we are witnessing an increasing quasi-military deployment of China across different countries (eg DRC, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Ethiopia, Somalia), to protect its commercial and strategic interests.

What awaits us?

With growing competition from the West, including the United States’ Build Back Better World (B3W) and the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and the militarization of human rights exemplified by the Global Magnitsky Act, the BRI has entered a critical phase.

The evolution or stalling of the vast, multifaceted initiative will depend on a multitude of known and unknown factors.

While the BIS has given cash-strapped and technologically crippled countries a viable alternative, it must be remembered that it is not a panacea for all economic woes.

The extent to which Member States will benefit from the BRI depends on careful planning, monitoring and evaluation, good governance and consensus of key stakeholders in host countries.

But one thing is certain: the BIS, for better or for worse, is here to stay for a while.

Parvez Karim Abbasi is Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at East West University, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be contacted at [email protected]

