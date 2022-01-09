Academics file petitions asking Jokowi to roll back merger with BRIN

A number of academics have created a petition asking the president Jokowicancel the plan to merge research establishments into the National Agency for Research and Innovation (STRAND). Until Sunday (9/1) at 6:50 p.m. WIB, the petition on the pageChanger.org it was signed by 3,998 people.

The Narrative Institute, as the initiator of the petition, rejected President Jokowi’s plan to merge several independent research institutions into BRIN.

They felt that the move could create new problems that would hamper the future of research in Indonesia. One of them relates to the issue of the loss of human resources due to existing foundry regulations.

“The issue of institutional merger came up against the rules of bureaucratization of researchers, which resulted in not recruiting the best researchers of the institution. Even if they are confirmed researchers, with doctoral training, a master’s degree and a license, “said Achmad Hidayat, representative of the Institute of Narration, once confirmed, on Sunday (9 / 09/2020). 1).

Hidayat explained that those who worked in research institutions had to be removed because they only had the status of contract researchers. In fact, many of them have received state awards.

He predicts that with current regulations, up to 1,500 to 1,600 non-PNS researchers from 38 other institutions will be eliminated in the merger process.

They then urged Jokowi to return the merged institution to its institutional origin. During this time, the BRIN that was formed is used as the research coordinator in Indonesia.

“We, the Nation’s Children’s Alliance for Nation Research and Advancement, are concerned about the stage of merging these institutions. BRIN does not need to merge various existing research institutions, ”he explained.

Nonetheless, he admitted that he appreciated the steps taken by President Jokowi to improve the research ecosystem in Indonesia as part of the follow-up to the Law on the National Science and Technology System.

Researchers, he said, also agreed with the idea of ​​improving the effectiveness and efficiency of research institutions in order to support national development. However, to achieve this goal, it is not by combining several research institutions into one.

“If the president is satisfied, we are happy to convey our thoughts and ideas regarding the very fundamental problems facing our research institutes and require reforms which can only be implemented if they are supported by political will Father, “Achmad Hidayat said.

“With various considerations from all relevant and concerned parties (as the name is attached), we urge President Joko Widodo to correct Presidential Decree No. 78 of 2021 and form an independent team that is focused on providing the best recommendations. for Indonesian research, ”he added.

This petition includes the support of a number of national figures, leading researchers and academics. Among them, Azyumardi Azra, Didin S Damanhuri, Sofian Effendi (Former Rector of the UGM and Chairman of the ASN Commission), Franz Magnis Suseno.

Then Taufik Abdullah, Busyro Muqaddas (former president of the KPK), Muhammad Said Didu, Dr Fadhil Hasan and Dr Connie Bakrie.

So far, the research and development agencies of 33 institutions / ministries have merged BRIN. The merger is a process of integrating 39 government research institutes into BRIN.

The first five institutions to join are the institutions stipulated in Presidential Regulation No. 78 of 2021, including BPPT and also LBM Eijkman.

(tfk / wis)





[Gambas:Video CNN]











