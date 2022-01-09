Politics
Academics file petitions asking Jokowi to roll back merger with BRIN
A number of academics have created a petition asking the president Jokowicancel the plan to merge research establishments into the National Agency for Research and Innovation (STRAND). Until Sunday (9/1) at 6:50 p.m. WIB, the petition on the pageChanger.org it was signed by 3,998 people.
The Narrative Institute, as the initiator of the petition, rejected President Jokowi’s plan to merge several independent research institutions into BRIN.
They felt that the move could create new problems that would hamper the future of research in Indonesia. One of them relates to the issue of the loss of human resources due to existing foundry regulations.
“The issue of institutional merger came up against the rules of bureaucratization of researchers, which resulted in not recruiting the best researchers of the institution. Even if they are confirmed researchers, with doctoral training, a master’s degree and a license, “said Achmad Hidayat, representative of the Institute of Narration, once confirmed, on Sunday (9 / 09/2020). 1).
Hidayat explained that those who worked in research institutions had to be removed because they only had the status of contract researchers. In fact, many of them have received state awards.
He predicts that with current regulations, up to 1,500 to 1,600 non-PNS researchers from 38 other institutions will be eliminated in the merger process.
They then urged Jokowi to return the merged institution to its institutional origin. During this time, the BRIN that was formed is used as the research coordinator in Indonesia.
“We, the Nation’s Children’s Alliance for Nation Research and Advancement, are concerned about the stage of merging these institutions. BRIN does not need to merge various existing research institutions, ”he explained.
Nonetheless, he admitted that he appreciated the steps taken by President Jokowi to improve the research ecosystem in Indonesia as part of the follow-up to the Law on the National Science and Technology System.
Researchers, he said, also agreed with the idea of improving the effectiveness and efficiency of research institutions in order to support national development. However, to achieve this goal, it is not by combining several research institutions into one.
“If the president is satisfied, we are happy to convey our thoughts and ideas regarding the very fundamental problems facing our research institutes and require reforms which can only be implemented if they are supported by political will Father, “Achmad Hidayat said.
“With various considerations from all relevant and concerned parties (as the name is attached), we urge President Joko Widodo to correct Presidential Decree No. 78 of 2021 and form an independent team that is focused on providing the best recommendations. for Indonesian research, ”he added.
This petition includes the support of a number of national figures, leading researchers and academics. Among them, Azyumardi Azra, Didin S Damanhuri, Sofian Effendi (Former Rector of the UGM and Chairman of the ASN Commission), Franz Magnis Suseno.
Then Taufik Abdullah, Busyro Muqaddas (former president of the KPK), Muhammad Said Didu, Dr Fadhil Hasan and Dr Connie Bakrie.
So far, the research and development agencies of 33 institutions / ministries have merged BRIN. The merger is a process of integrating 39 government research institutes into BRIN.
The first five institutions to join are the institutions stipulated in Presidential Regulation No. 78 of 2021, including BPPT and also LBM Eijkman.
(tfk / wis)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20220109183728-12-744410/akademisi-bikin-petisi-minta-jokowi-batalkan-peleburan-ke-brin
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]