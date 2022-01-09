PM Narendra Modi Hosts Covid Review Meeting As Infections Rise





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a meeting to review the Covid situation as the number of new infections threatens to spiral out of control, due to the highly infectious Omicron strain. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior government officials attended the meeting. The head of the railway council and the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation are also present at the meeting. This is PM Modi’s first Covid review meeting since December 24, when the Omicron variant had just appeared in the country. Compared to then, Covid numbers have skyrocketed, with hundreds of doctors and healthcare workers contracting the virus. Tomorrow, the country will take the crucial step of starting third doses of “precautionary” vaccines for health workers and vulnerable seniors. Vaccination of 15 to 18 year olds started last week. On the flip side, the approaching elections in five states – including the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh – have added another challenge for frontline workers trying to control the pandemic. Only 52% of people received both doses of the vaccine in Uttar Pradesh. Similar figures have been reported in a few other states – making the need to double immunize a critical mass of 90% of people in a month a race against time. Data from the Ministry of Health this morning showed the country had registered 1,59,632 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,55 28,004 crore, including 3,623 cases of Omicron. While Omicron’s official figure appears low due to a shortage of adequate genome sequencing labs, the country’s zero R-value – which indicates the spread of infection – was recorded at 4 this week, a higher figure at 1.69 recorded at the height of the second wave. Along with it, the Omicron variant was officially declared the predominant circulating strain by the Indian Council for Medical Research, the nodal body in the fight against Covid. The maximum number of new cases is registered in Delhi and Maharashtra. Today Delhi expects more than 22,000 new cases of Covid – slightly lower than the 26,169 cases from April 23 at the height of the second wave driven by the Delta variant. The positivity rate has already reached 19.60%, close to the figures that may justify further restrictions. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there would be no lockdown if people followed protocol – wore face masks and maintained social distancing. “We don’t want to impose a lockdown just yet… we want to keep the borders as small as possible, so that the common man is not affected. Tomorrow there is a DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Agency) meeting, and we will review the situation again, ”he said. Maharashtra has already announced a slew of new restrictions as it registered 41,434 new cases of Covid on Saturday. Thirteen people have died in the past 24 hours, including five in Mumbai. The country’s financial capital has reported 20,318 cases.

