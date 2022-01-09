Megawati’s political speech for the 49th anniversary of the PDIP tomorrow, speech by Jokowi





Jakarta – The PDI-P (PDIP) will commemorate its 49th anniversary tomorrow. President PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri will deliver a political speech, while President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will deliver a speech. Also in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commemoration of the 49th anniversary of the PDIP took place in a hybrid fashion. The series of events for the 49th anniversary of the PDIP began with a flag ceremony. “Before the start of the main anniversary event, tomorrow at 9:00 am WIB, a flag ceremony will take place, namely the simultaneous installation of a red and white flag and 49 party flags across Indonesia,” said the PDIP Secretary General, Hasto Kristiyanto, after providing technical advice to PDIP DPRD. members in Jakarta, Sunday (09/01/2022). The PDIP anniversary event took place in a hybrid fashion with a focal point at Megawati Soekarnoputri’s residence on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng. President Jokowi delivered his speech from the Presidential Palace. The other points are at the PDIP DPP office in Jalan Diponegoro, central Jakarta, and the PDIP Lentengagung party school, in south Jakarta. Hasto explained that the officials of the PDIP DPP were divided into two locations, namely at the office of the PDIP DPP and some attended the Lentengagung party school. “Tomorrow, the General President, Ms. Megawati, is scheduled to deliver a political speech. Ms. Megawati’s speech will highlight various strategic issues. It will then be followed by a speech by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. , the reading of prayers by the minister of worship, KH Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. online, ”Hasto said. The ceremony will end with the distribution of cones for community representatives. Also in the Anniversary Series, at the PDIP Party School there will also be an event to announce the winners of the slogans of the PDI-P DPD and DPC PDIP working groups across Indonesia and the winners of the Rice Companion Culinary Festival. Based on this plan, PDIP DPP President Puan Maharani will receive a MURI certificate for the record book for the highest number of rice side dish menu variations and for the record for a menu cooking competition. accompanying rice simultaneously with the greatest number of participants. Read more, next page:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5890681/megawati-pidato-politik-hut-ke-49-pdip-besok-jokowi-sambutan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos