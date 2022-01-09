22 people, including children, freeze to death in Pakistani murre as heavy snow traps cars





At least 22 people, including 10 children, are said to have frozen to death in stranded vehicles stuck in heavy snowfall in Pakistan’s scenic Murree hill station in Rawalpindi district.

Murree in Punjab province saw an influx of tourists and thousands of cars had driven into the hill station, 24 miles from Karachi, to enjoy the snowfall. The Pakistani government has reportedly warned tourists to avoid visiting the hill station in anticipation of the natural disaster. Previously, the Pakistani meteorological department had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and Galiyat from January 6 to 9.

Due to heavy snowfall all roads leading to the hill station were closed causing all cars to be blocked. In addition to this, due to too much traffic, the government was forced to close the road from Islamabad to Murree. About 1,000 cars were stranded on the road.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said a sudden influx of tourists there almost after 15 to 20 years created a crisis and the Pakistani military was called in to help cope with the crisis. situation.

“No less than 1,000 vehicles have been stranded overnight. Some were evacuated; 16 to 19 deaths occurred in cars. Residents provided food and blankets to those stranded, ”Rashid said.

Taking note of the situation, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his shock. “Shocked and shocked by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and a stampede of people proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. Have ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies (sic), “Khan said on Twitter.

After tourists were stranded, Punjab’s chief minister Usman Buzdar ordered the rescue operation to be speeded up and ordered a state of emergency in hospitals and police stations.

The government of Punjab has banned tourists from visiting the hill station citing that it is not the season to visit the place. Murree has been declared a disaster area.

In accordance with the guidelines, government offices and nursing homes have been ordered to open to stranded tourists.

