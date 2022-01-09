The Day Trump Made Dick Cheney Good | International





Do you remember Dick Cheney? Almighty vice-president of the government of George W. Bush (2001-2009), he proudly bore the nickname of Darth Vader. He was the ideologue of the Iraq war, promoted from the post 9/11 Guantnamo detention camp, torture during interrogation and the idea that the end justifies the means. From the helm of oil services giant Halliburton, which has done such good business in the Middle East, he has become a revolving door athlete. When actor Christian Bale won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his incarnation in the film Vice, he thanked Satan for inspiring him. A hawk-hawk, a veteran of the Nixon, Ford and Bush Sr. eras, Cheney is one of the big bad guys on the American left.

Where was. Because last Thursday, during the events organized to mark the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol, he was warmly welcomed by a host of Democratic lawmakers and recognized by their leader, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. . Old Cheney and his daughter, MP Liz Cheney, ousted for his opposition to Donald Trump, were the only Republicans present at the minute of silence called in Congress. Most of the party members had left the ceremonies, some alleging a scheduling problem, others denouncing the partisan use of the drama experienced a year ago.

These types of leaders don’t remember any of the colleagues I knew when I was here for 10 years, former Vice President Cheney, 80, told media. I am deeply disappointed that many party members do not recognize the gravity of the January 6 attacks and the threat that still exists against our nation, he later noted in a statement. Nancy Pelosi stressed how honored they were to have him there that day and congratulated him on his courage.

These are very special times in Washington. A year ago, a crowd of protesters harangued by Trump stormed the Capitol to torpedo the attestation of electoral victory of Joe Biden and once pet peeves of Democrats, like the Cheney, former President George W. Bush or Senator Mitt Romney. have become Republicans’ last line of defense against Trumpism.

Few allies as unexpected as Liz Cheney, a distinguished member of the conservative wing of the party, which rejects abortion, felt that the technique of drowning (waterborading) in interrogations did not constitute torture and, in the era, refused to denounce the promoters. The hoax that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. A decade later, however, the congresswoman has resisted Donald Trump’s campaign of electoral fraud, publicly rejected his leader’s lies, voted to convict him in the insurgency incitement impeachment trial, and today. Now, she’s one of only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 commission of inquiry.

Cheney, 55, was ostracized. Wyoming’s only representative in the lower house since 2017, she was one of three Republican caucus leaders, but her party colleagues fired her last May after booing her for what they consider treason. In a Washington Post article, she tried to defend herself: I am a conservative Republican and the most conservative of all conservative values ​​is reverent respect for the law. He did not convince and in the legislative elections of 2022 he is already waiting for internal opponents who will contest his candidacy to renew his seat.

On Thursday, he said Republicans’ fear of acts of commemoration of the Capitol bombing, in which five people died, is a reflection of where the party is located. It is in the shadow of the cult of Donald Trump and the fear of losing the seat. She is not there, but not where before. Last September, he sounded the alarm by announcing his support for same-sex marriage after years of rejection, a rejection particularly heartbreaking for the family, since his sister, Mary, a lesbian, was married and the statements sparked a schism. I was wrong, the MP said in an interview with the 60-minute CBS network, I love my sister very much, I love her family and I was wrong.

Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who entered Capitol Hill the same year as Cheney, called Cheney and Congressman Adam Kinzinger the other Republican cowardly verse participating in the Jan.6 Heroes Commission of Inquiry. Politically I don’t have much to do with them, the Texan told this newspaper, but I have great respect for them for doing the right thing, I think history will remember them as heroes for drawing the line of what qualifies.

Since Trump came to power, the pulse between political opponents has gone beyond ideology and Washington has seen the game board, the rules of the game, explode. The conversation goes beyond what to do with taxes, what military policy to apply, or whether or not it is constitutional to require a federal employee to be vaccinated against covid; now it is a question of whether the result of a presidential election can be overturned on the basis of unfounded fraud charges.

This new order served to reconcile many Democrats with a president like Bush Jr., hated by the left for reasons similar to Cheney’s, but who divorced Trump since the same 2016 election, was an example of a transfer of gentlemanly power with his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, and maintains a tender and public friendship with Michelle Obama, one of America’s most popular women. In April 2017, at the start of the Trump era in the White House, Pelosi said: Did we ever think that a day would come when we would say: Please give us back George W. Bush? With him, we were able to really work.

To the opposition, few leaders seem as good statesmen as those who have already retired. Bill Clinton has also received praise from Republicans like Paul Ryan and Fox host Sean Hannity, one of the channel’s most ultras, in opposition to Obama.

There is something different, however, at this political time. At the end of his life, Republican John McCain (who died in 2018) sparked a wave of enthusiasm among Democrats. Many remembered how, when he was Obama’s Republican rival in the presidential election, he spoke out in favor of the Democrat in the face of personal infundas and defended that, despite political differences, he was a man of honor. . In these years of political turmoil, old adversaries arouse nostalgia among Democrats in Washington. It has to do with odious comparisons, with the direction that Abraham Lincoln’s party has taken, with it saying that more will come, how good they will do me, maybe even Darth Vader, or a Cheney.

