PM Modi examines Covid-19 situation amid wave of infections | Latest India News





This is PM Modi’s first major Covid meeting as states reinstate nighttime curfews and weekend closures to contain the spread of Omicron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting of officials on Sunday to review the country’s pandemic situation. Prime Minister Modi’s last meeting took place on December 24. Since then, the pandemic situation in the country has changed with daily cases registering a massive increase with Omicron being the dominant variant in many cities. Other developments in the meantime include the announcement of the electoral calendar in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and the expansion of the vaccination program. Adolescents between the ages of 15 and 18 are vaccinated against Covid, while precautionary doses will be available for frontline workers and the elderly with co-morbidities from January 10. India’s Covid-19 tally is on an uptrend, increasing exponentially in recent days. India reported 1.59 lakh cases on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to around 6 lakh. Several states have reinstated weekend curfews, nighttime curfews and other restrictions to contain the spread of Omicron, which is believed to be behind the current outbreak. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will go to the polls from February 10. The Election Commission has announced a one-month timeline to complete the elections for these five states, which will be conducted in accordance with all Covid guidelines. For the first time, the Election Commission has banned physical gatherings in these election-related states until January 15 due to Omicron’s situation. After the committee’s review, the ban could be lifted, but EC’s campaign curfew after 8 p.m. will remain in place. According to scientists, India is experiencing the third phase of the pandemic which is different from the first two phases due to the wide vaccination coverage and at least the restrictions. The situation is dynamic and India could reach the peak of the wave later this month, experts have said. Close story

