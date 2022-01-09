PM Modi chairs Covid review meeting amid upsurge in Omicron cases

As the new Covid-19 Omicron strain continues to spread rapidly across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation in India.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Interior Minister Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba and other officials were present at the meeting.

The meeting was scheduled to take place around 4:30 p.m.

This is the Prime Minister’s first Covid-19 review meeting since December 24, when the Omicron variant had just appeared in India.

What was discussed at today’s meeting:

– PM Modi stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at district level. He asked the authorities to maintain coordination on this matter with the States.

– The PM has ordered that intensive containment and active surveillance continue in clusters reporting higher cases and that the required technical support be provided to states that are currently reporting higher cases.

– He stressed the need to ensure effective use of masks and physical distancing measures as a new standard to control the spread.

– PM Modi further urged the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild / asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the whole community.

– PM Modi said a meeting with CMs will be called to discuss state specific scenarios, best practices and public health response.

– He further highlighted the need to ensure the continuity of non-Covid health services while currently managing Covid cases. He also spoke of the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related advice to people living in rural and remote areas.

Meanwhile, the country has registered 159,632 new cases of Covid-19 today, prompting several state governments to impose further restrictions.

The Indian tally for the Omicron variant reached 3,623 today. Out of 3,623 Omicron cases, Maharashtra tops the rankings with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).

Maharashtra said on Saturday it would close swimming pools and gyms from Monday while schools and colleges were closed until February 15 after daily cases in the state soared to more than 41,000.

The state government has said that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in private offices while limiting capacity to 50% of the total workforce.

In neighboring Gujarat state, authorities have extended nighttime curfew hours and canceled holidays for all health workers.

The Department of Health reported 327 new deaths, bringing the official death toll since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to 483,790.

