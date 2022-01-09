Politics
PM Modi chairs Covid review meeting amid upsurge in Omicron cases
As the new Covid-19 Omicron strain continues to spread rapidly across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation in India.
Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Interior Minister Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba and other officials were present at the meeting.
The meeting was scheduled to take place around 4:30 p.m.
This is the Prime Minister’s first Covid-19 review meeting since December 24, when the Omicron variant had just appeared in India.
What was discussed at today’s meeting:
– PM Modi stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at district level. He asked the authorities to maintain coordination on this matter with the States.
– The PM has ordered that intensive containment and active surveillance continue in clusters reporting higher cases and that the required technical support be provided to states that are currently reporting higher cases.
– He stressed the need to ensure effective use of masks and physical distancing measures as a new standard to control the spread.
– PM Modi further urged the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild / asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the whole community.
– PM Modi said a meeting with CMs will be called to discuss state specific scenarios, best practices and public health response.
– He further highlighted the need to ensure the continuity of non-Covid health services while currently managing Covid cases. He also spoke of the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related advice to people living in rural and remote areas.
Meanwhile, the country has registered 159,632 new cases of Covid-19 today, prompting several state governments to impose further restrictions.
The Indian tally for the Omicron variant reached 3,623 today. Out of 3,623 Omicron cases, Maharashtra tops the rankings with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).
Maharashtra said on Saturday it would close swimming pools and gyms from Monday while schools and colleges were closed until February 15 after daily cases in the state soared to more than 41,000.
The state government has said that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in private offices while limiting capacity to 50% of the total workforce.
In neighboring Gujarat state, authorities have extended nighttime curfew hours and canceled holidays for all health workers.
The Department of Health reported 327 new deaths, bringing the official death toll since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to 483,790.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-chairs-covid-review-meeting-amid-surge-in-omicron-cases-11641727237465.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]