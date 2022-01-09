



7 hours of Wey Don Pass

Wetin we call this video,

Watch: About 1,000 cars stranded after traveling to see heavy snowfall in Murree

At least 21 donators die after heavy snow traps for a dia engine for northern Pakistan.

No less than 1,000 engines are stuck as pipo wey rushes for sightseeing to see winter snowfall for the hilltop town of Murree.

A policeman, I am my wife and my six children, and another family of five, are among the dead, according to the pipo 1122 of the local emergencies.

The soldiers say they are saving more and 300 pipo wey were stranded in the snow.

A tok-tok pesin army adds that engineers and military troops are also starting to clear the roads that lead to Murree.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said some trips were going to the area north of the capital Islamabad as they were on their way.

Over 100,000 land donations for the colonial-era city in recent days, with social media for Pakistan full of footage from pipo wey dey jolly for di snow.

But on Friday, a local report from pipo bin said tourists are not starting to be stranded. On Saturday, heavy snowfall prompted the authorities to declare the region a disaster area.

Photos and videos for social media show cars with bumper-to-bumper hooks, piles of snow hitting the roofs.

At least 21 pipo don died, including 10 children, according to relief. Police say at least six people are freezing to death in dia cars. Asphyxiation means that the pesine does not get oxygen after breathing smoke, which is the possible reason they give for odas.

Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images

“Pipo is facing a terrible situation,” Tori Pipo told AFP by telephone, Usman Abbasi, a tourist attracted to the city where heavy snow is still falling.

“No, these are only tourists, but the local population is also facing serious kasalas,” he adds. I say gas and water shortages are too.

Local pipo provide blankets and food for those who are trapped, while those who are not in good shape travel to the town about 2,300 meters (7,500 feet) above sea level and do not receive no shade for school and school buildings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses shock at “terrible death” of tourists, memo explains how snowfall and “rushing the way pipo is going and not checking weather conditions catch district administrator off guard “.

“I order an investigation and put strict rules in place to make sure we prevent such tragedies,” Oga Khan tweeted.

Murree dey built by the British in the 19th century as a medical base for colonial troops.

