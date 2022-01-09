Last Member of Parliament – House of Representatives

Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Dr. (HC) Puan Maharani reminded the government to immediately control the soaring prices of basic items, especially cooking oil. According to him, the high prices of basic necessities have increased the burden on the population during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Several basic needs, such as eggs, onions and peppers, have not stabilized since the end of last year. Even cooking oil remains expensive, even though the government has given a benchmark price of Rp. 14,000 per liter, “Puan said in a received press release. Parliamentary, Sunday (09/01/2022).

The politician from PDI-Perjuangan recalled that President Joko Widodo had long asked his staff to control the prices of basic items. Puan also highlighted the prices of basic necessities which remain high even as it entered the second week of the start of the year.

“Relevant ministries and regional governments (Pemda) must quickly understand the president’s direction. Immediately control the prices of basic necessities in order to reduce the burden on the population,” Puan said.

Especially for cooking oil, Puan called on the government to evenly distribute the subsidized cheap cooking oil. Indeed, until now, the price of cooking oil in the market is still around 20,000 rupees per liter. “Stocks of subsidized oil are still very scarce in the market, both in traditional and retail markets, so people still haven’t experienced the program,” Puan said.

Traders in traditional markets say they always sell oil at high prices because they always receive high prices from agents. Therefore, Puan asked the government to exercise strict surveillance. “The distribution of subsidized cheap oil should also be evenly distributed across all regions so that it can be felt by the people,” said the Central Java V constituency lawmaker.

Puan also reminded the government to prepare technical guidelines (Juknis) for local governments (Pemda) regarding the distribution of subsidies for cheap cooking oil. In this way, the local government can act quickly to implement the subsidized cooking oil program in their area.

“We are also helping the regional government to organize as many cooking oil operations as possible so that they can help the community, especially the lower middle class people whose economy is not yet stable due to of the Covid-19 pandemic, “Puan said. As is known, cooking oil producers increase prices due to the high level of palm oil in the world market.

The spike in cooking oil prices has been going on for a long time. The former minister coordinating human development and culture finds the issue of high cooking oil prices ironic. Indeed, said Puan, considering that Indonesia is one of the largest palm oil producing countries in the world. “The state must therefore be able to guarantee that the people can enjoy the products of their homeland without any difficulty,” he said.

Puan also highlighted how a neighboring country, namely Malaysia, can very well provide cooking oil subsidies to its citizens. The government of the neighboring country is known to price the subsidized cooking oil at RM 2.5 or around Rp 8,500 per kilogram for simple packaging.

“We also hope that the government can provide as many subsidies as possible for the people. The government must be able to stabilize the prices of foodstuffs. In this way, the burden of the people will be relieved,” concluded the first woman in having served as Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives.

Puan also supports the initiatives of the plantation holding subsidiary, PT Industri Nabati Lestari (INL), which is developing the production of palm oil derivatives. INL itself issued Brand Economical cooking oil costs Rp 14,000 per liter, according to the benchmark price set by the government.

Madame assesses Brand This cooking oil can support government policy of targeting 1.2 million liters of subsidized cooking oil to suppress price spikes. “However, we have to make sure that INL’s economical packaged cooking oil will soon be distributed throughout Indonesia, and I’m sure this brand will not be inferior to other brands of cooking oil commonly found on the market, ”he concluded. (sf)