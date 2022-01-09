Boris Johnson attended an evening of alcoholic drinks in Garden No.10 during the first Covid lockdown





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of personally witnessing a “good drink” in Garden No.10 during the first lockdown, allegedly violating the Covid restrictions he had implemented. He reportedly attended the BYOB (bring your own alcohol) party – complete with drinks and snacks – with his wife Carrie in May 2020 despite restrictions in England banning outdoor gatherings at the time. Three sources reportedly told the Sunday opening hours that the Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary, Martin Reynolds, invited officials by email urging them to “BYOB.” A witness said: There were 40 people in the garden, including Boris and Carrie. There were long tables loaded with drinks, crisps, sausage rolls, and other picnic foods. It was a real alcoholic drink.





The latest allegations of a potentially illegal rally have come from Mr Johnson’s aide Dominic Cummings, who has become a staunch enemy of his former boss since he was kicked out of No 10. Mr Cummings said he and another special adviser protested that the event “seemed to be against the rules and should not happen.” In an article on his Substack newsletter, he wrote: “We were ignored. I was sick and went home to go to bed early that afternoon, but was told this event was happening. was definitely produced. “





Mr Johnson imposed England’s first lockdown to fight Covid-19 in March 2020 and it wasn’t until June 1 that groups of no more than six were allowed to meet outside. But Cummings wrote in a blog post: “On Wednesday, May 20 … a # 10 senior official invited people to ‘have a drink from a distance’ in the garden.” Mr Cummings said he and at least one other special adviser “said this seemed to be against the rules and should not happen”, adding that he had issued the warning “in writing so that Sue Gray could dig up the original email. “ To keep up to date with all the latest news, be sure to subscribe to one of our newsletters here He added, “We were ignored. I was sick and got back to bed early that afternoon, but I was told this event had definitely happened.” Senior official Sue Gray is investigating the rally, which is believed to have taken place on May 20, 2020, as part of her probe into a series of allegations of rule-breaking events in Westminster during the pandemic. The Whitehall executor is reportedly already reviewing four events – three at Downing Street and one at the Department of Education. A No.10 spokesperson declined to comment on the allegations while Ms Gray’s investigation is ongoing.

