Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi emphasizes need for district-level health infrastructure and adolescent vaccination during Covid meeting

Published

29 seconds ago

on

By

 


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/pm-modi-stresses-on-need-for-health-infrastructure-at-district-level-vaccination-for-teens-in-covid-meeting-1069558.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: