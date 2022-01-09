Politics
Former security chief arrested as Kazakhstan tackles unrest
Kazakhstan’s former intelligence chief has been arrested on suspicion of treason, the state security agency said on Saturday, as the former Soviet republic quells a wave of unrest.
Karim Massimov’s detention was announced by the National Security Committee he headed until he was sacked by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday after violent protests swept through the Central Asian nation.
Tokayev’s office said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call that the situation was stabilizing. “At the same time, hotbeds of terrorist attacks persist. Therefore, the fight against terrorism will continue with full determination,” he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a verbal message to Tokayev on Friday about the riots.
Noting that the riots caused heavy loss of life and property, Xi expressed his sincere sympathies to Tokayev in the message.
He said that President Tokayev took decisive and effective action at a critical time, quickly calming the situation, which showed his sense of responsibility as a statesman and demonstrated a highly responsible attitude towards the country. and the people.
China, Xi said, firmly opposes any force that undermines Kazakhstan’s stability, threatens the country’s security and undermines the peaceful life of the Kazakh people.
In addition, China strongly rejects any attempt by outside forces to provoke unrest and provoke “color revolutions” in Kazakhstan, as well as any attempt to damage the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and disrupt cooperation between them. two countries, added the president.
Xi said China, as Kazakhstan’s brother neighbor and permanent comprehensive strategic partner, is ready to provide the necessary support to help it overcome the difficulties.
Regardless of the risks and challenges facing it, China will always remain a trustworthy friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, and the Chinese people will always stand by the Kazakh people, Xi added.
Reuters
Help restore order
The Kremlin said Putin supported Tokayev’s idea of convening a video call from the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, under which Russia and four other former Soviet republics sent troops to Kazakhstan to help restore order.
Dozens of people have been killed, thousands detained and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been set on fire over the past week in the worst violence the oil and uranium producer has suffered since becoming independent in the early 1990s, when the Soviet Union collapsed.
Tokayev ordered his troops to end what he called the bandit and terrorist attacks.
He said on Friday the state had “slept” during the instigators’ preparations to launch attacks on the largest city, Almaty, and across the country. Massimov’s arrest indicated that action was underway against those responsible.
In addition to running the intelligence agency that replaced the Soviet-era KGB, Massimov served twice as prime minister and worked closely with former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country’s ruler for three decades until that he cedes the presidency to Tokayev in 2019.
There were no details of the allegations of treason. The security service said other officials were also arrested, but did not name them.
A pro-government politician said on television on Friday that he had information that security forces had been ordered to abandon Almaty airport so that protesters could take it over. He said they had left a security building in the city defenseless, allowing people to seize weapons.
It was not immediately possible to verify this account. The airport remains closed but is now under the control of Kazakh security personnel and Russian troops, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The protests began in response to rising fuel prices, but have turned into a broad movement against the government of Tokayev and Nazarbayev, 81.
Tokayev on Wednesday ousted Nazarbayev as head of the country’s Security Council, a role in which he had continued to exercise significant influence. The Interfax news agency reported on Saturday that the deputy head of the council had also been sacked.
In Almaty, where security forces have regained control of the streets since Friday, a reporter said occasional gunshots were heard on Saturday.
In the capital Nur-Sultan, police stopped drivers at a checkpoint with armed soldiers nearby.
Tokayev today announced a national day of mourning to commemorate those killed.
