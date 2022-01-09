Many increasingly agree with Jokowi to become president for three terms





Sunday January 9, 2022 – 8:16 PM WIB

VIVAThe Indonesian Institute of Political Indicators Survey has revealed that the support of the Indonesian people for the plan to extend President Joko Widodo’s tenure to three terms continues to increase. This survey was conducted among all Indonesians who have the right to vote because they are 17 years old or married. Sampling using the multistage random sampling method. The total sample is 2,020 respondents with a base sample of 1,220 people distributed proportionately in 34 provinces. In addition, there were 800 additional respondents in East Java. Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said of the sample 20.8% said they still want to elect Jokowi as president. In total, 13.1 percent voted for Prabowo Subianto. In total, 8.9% voted for Ganjar Pranowo, 8.7% for Anies Baswedan, 1.9% for Ridwan Kamil, 1.6% for Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and 1.3% for Sandiaga Uno. “At the head, we do not give the choice of the answers, it is up to the respondent who wants to answer. That is why there is an answer, Mr. Jokowi, even if constitutionally it is not allowed to move forward again “, did he declare. declared on Sunday January 9, 2022. KPPS members check the ballots during the counting session for the 2019 concurrent elections (Photo illustration)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.viva.co.id/berita/politik/1439005-survei-banyak-yang-makin-setuju-jokowi-jadi-presiden-tiga-periode The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

