Nawaz Sharif calls on party to act against Imran Khan





New Delhi, January 8: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ordered his opposition party PML-N not to let outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan extricate himself based on the Electoral Commission’s damning report on the foreign funding affair of the ruling PTI, aggressively agitate the issue and not let the two Houses of Parliament run smoothly until “justice” is served, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ordered party chairman Shehbaz Sharif to start organizing workers’ conventions at district and division levels in Punjab province to mobilize party workers ahead of anti-inflation march planned by the Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM) on Islamabad in March.

“Don’t let Imran Khan get away with it because he was caught stealing money with the party’s foreign funding. His so-called honest image has been completely shattered and he should be on display in front of the nation, ”Nawaz Sharif said at a party meeting, attended by leaders of the PML-N and Punjab, including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, in Model Town. Thursday via video link.

Nawaz Sharif has been “very adamant” about the ECP’s findings on Pakistan’s foreign funding Tehreek-i-Insaf, ordering PML-N leaders not to let this matter end until it is reaching its logical end, the Dawn newspaper said.

“Do not let the National Assembly, the Punjab Assembly and the Senate run smoothly, and aggressively shake up this matter in which the true face of Imran Khan has been exposed,” Nawaz Sharif said in the report.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been in the UK since November 2019 for medical treatment, ”asked attendees to expose Khan’s alleged theft on all forums.

“We do not have to allow an easy escape for the selected” on this issue, “the former prime minister added. (IANS)

