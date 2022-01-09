Prime Minister Modi declares Veer Baal Diwas on December 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big announcement on Sunday January 9, 2022, on the occasion of ‘Guru Parv’ which is the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh ji. He said that “Veer Bal Diwas” would be celebrated every year on December 26 starting this year. It will be a fitting tribute to the courage and the pursuit of justice of the Sahibzadas.

Prime Minister Modi announced the celebration of Veer Bal Diwas on Twitter. In his Tweet, he said, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Parkash Purab, I am honored to share that starting this year, December 26th will be marked as Veer Baal Diwas. . It is a beautiful tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Parkash Purab, I am honored to share that starting this year, December 26th will be marked as Veer Baal Diwas. It is a beautiful tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

Remember the ideals of bravery

In a following tweet, Prime Minister Modi praised the bravery of Mata Gujari, Guru Gobind Singh ji and his sons Sahibazades. Two of the four Sahibzades were set on fire and killed by the Mughals in 1705. The Prime Minister said in his tweet: “The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never gave in to injustice. They envisioned an inclusive and harmonious world. It is the need of the hour for more people to know them.

The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never gave in to injustice. They envisioned an inclusive and harmonious world. It is the need of the hour for more people to know them. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

He added, “Veer Baal Diwas will be the same day that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji achieved martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two great ones preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma.

Veer Baal Diwas will be the same day that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji achieved martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two great ones preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

Who were the Sahibzades?

The four Sahibzade Khalsa warrior princes were the sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Guru Gobind Singh ji had four sons – Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. His four sons were initiated into the Khalsa and all were executed by Mughal forces before the age of 19. Sikhism honors the illustrious martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji in the ardas prayer for their bravery and sacrifice as “Char Sahibzade”, these are the four princes of the warrior order of Khalsa.

Ajit Singh was martyred at the age of 18 on December 7, 1705 CE in Chamkaur after volunteering to leave the besieged fortress and face the enemy on the battlefield. Jujhar Singh was martyred at the age of 14 on December 7, 1705 CE at Chamkaur where he gained a reputation for being compared to a crocodile for his ferocity in combat, when he volunteered to leave the besieged fortress with five of the last Singh standing. , and all have attained immortality on the battlefield.

Zorawar Singh and his younger brother Fateh Singh were captured along with their grandmother Mata Gujari, mother of Guru Gobind Singh. They were imprisoned with their grandmother and put to death by cruel Mughals on orders from Aurangzeb, who tried to suffocate them inside a brick enclosure. At the time of the martyrdom, the ages of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were 9 and 6 years old respectively. This sacrifice is regarded as the bravest sacrifice for Dharma by all young boys in Indian history and that is why Prime Minister Modi announced that the day of their martyrdom would be observed as “Veer Baal Diwas”.

Guru Gobind Singh was also killed by a Mughal assassin in 1708, a year after Aurangzeb’s death.