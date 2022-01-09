Game between Biden and Trump as president appears to deliver first White House race speech in 2024





The kickoff for the next White House race will not shoot for another 10 months, until after the 2022 midterm election.

But President Bidens’ strongest comments to date regarding former President Donald Trump – as Biden gave a much-talked-about speech in Statuary Hall marking the first anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol – seemed to serve. preview for a potential 2024 rematch between the two leaders.

The speech appeared to be a turning point for the president, who for much of his first year in the White House directly avoided targeting his incumbent predecessor. But on Thursday, without using Trump’s name, the president accused him of inciting the crowd that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in the hope of disrupting Congressional certification of the Bidens victory. Electoral College in the 2020 elections.

2021, THE YEAR OF THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE 2024

“We have to be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. And here is the truth: The former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” he said. accused Biden, as he pointed to repeated and unfounded Trump claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen” due to massive voter fraud.

“He did it because he values ​​power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than the interests of his country and the interests of the Americas, and because his bruised ego means more to him. than our democracy or our Constitution, ”the president said.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol January 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. A year ago, supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol in an attempt to disrupt a Congressional vote to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool / Getty Images)

And Biden pointed out that Trumps “did what no president in American history has ever done: he refused to accept the results of an election and the will of the American people.”

Pointing out that Trumps “a defeated former president”, Biden accused him of “trying to rewrite history.” And in the run-up to what looked like the next presidential election campaign, Biden pledged to “defend this nation. And I won’t allow anyone to put a dagger in the throat of our democracy.”

Trump, who canceled his originally scheduled Jan.6 press conference, made numerous statements throughout the day.

The former president argued that Biden “used my name today to try to divide America further”, calling it “political theater”.

And Trump claimed that the president’s speech was “just a distraction from the fact that Biden completely and utterly failed.”

WHAT TRUMP SAID TO FOX NEWS ABOUT ITS 2024 CALENDAR

Looking ahead to the November midterm, when the GOP hopes to win back a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate, Trump said that “watching Biden speak is very hurtful to many people, it’s an election year and MAGA Republicans should be elected and work. with me to mend this horror. “

After his speech, Biden told reporters he called Trump in his speech “former president” rather than directly naming him because he “didn’t want to transform” the first anniversary of the attack on Capitol Hill. ” into a contemporary political battle between me “and Trump.

But in some ways, what Biden said on Thursday resembled the early blows of the upcoming White House race.

Georgia PERRY, GA – SEPTEMBER 25: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Rayford / Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Expect Trump to strike back when he’s in front of the cameras next weekend, as he heads to the crucial battlefield state of Arizona to stage his first campaign-style rally of 2022 .

And then there were four

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has narrowed the list of candidates to host its 2024 presidential nomination convention to four major cities.

The shortlist includes Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nashville, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Milwaukee and Pittsburgh are located in crucial states on the general election battlefield, while Nashville and Salt Lake City are located in reliable red states.

The RNC confirmed to Fox News that staff from its site selection committee will travel to the four finalist cities to review the plans for the convention. And committee members will discuss the 2024 convention cities, as well as the timing of nominations and presidential primary debates, when the RNC holds its winter meeting early next month in Salt Lake City.

News of the four finalists was first reported by Politico.

I saw a lot less of Mike Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had lost 90 pounds in the past nine months through exercise and weight loss.

Pompeo told the New York Post he reached a tipping point in June when he stepped on the scale and saw his weight approaching 300 pounds. for the first time in his life.

The Fox News contributor, a former congressman from Kansas who served as CIA director and then top diplomat of the Americas during the Trump administration, visited all four states for the presidential primary and early voting caucus l last year, sparking much speculation. Managed house.

But Pompeo, 58, said his weight loss was not about a possible presidential election.

“The truth is, I’m really preparing for 2044 and hopefully I’ll be there in 2054,” he told the New York Post, pointing to potential grandchildren. “My sons got married in July, and I wanted to be healthier and be there for what I hope the Lord will bless us as grandchildren before too long.”

