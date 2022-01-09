The 49th anniversary of the PDIP tomorrow, filled with Megawati’s political speech and President Jokowi’s speech





At the height of the 49th anniversary of the PDIP, PDIP General President Megawati Soekarnoputri is scheduled to deliver a political speech, while President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivers a speech. FOTO / DOK.SINDNews

JAKARTA – Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle ( PDIP ) turns 49, Monday (1/10/2022) tomorrow. At the flagship event of tomorrow, the General President of the PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri was scheduled to deliver a political speech, while President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a speech. – Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle () turns 49, Monday (1/10/2022) tomorrow. At the flagship event of tomorrow, the General President of the PDIPwas scheduled to deliver a political speech, while President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a speech. PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said the commemoration of his party’s 49th anniversary would be conducted in a hybrid fashion from multiple locations. Although hybrid, this anniversary is meant to continue wisely. Especially before the peak of the commemoration, in the last few days, various activities have been carried out. “Before the start of the main anniversary event, tomorrow at 9:00 am WIB, a flag ceremony will take place, namely the simultaneous installation of a red and white flag and 49 party flags across Indonesia,” a Hasto said after giving technical advice to PDIP DPRD members in Jakarta. , Sunday (9/9) ./ 1/2022). The event took place in a hybrid fashion with a focal point at the residence of President General Megawati Soekarnoputri on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng. Then at the State Palace when President Jokowi delivered his address. Then at the PDIP DPP office in Jalan Diponegoro, central Jakarta and at the PDIP Lenteng Agung party school, south of Jakarta. Hasto explained that DPP PDIP officials were divided into two locations. Some attended the event at the PDIP DPP office and others at the Lentengagung party school. “Tomorrow, the General President, Ms. Megawati, is scheduled to deliver a political speech. Ms. Megawati’s speech will highlight various strategic issues. It will then be followed by a speech by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. , the reading of prayers by the minister of worship, KH Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. online, ”Hasto said. The ceremony will end with the distribution of tumpeng to representatives of the community. Read also : Involved in the transformation from PDI to PDIP, Megawati will not forget the struggle of TPDI



Also in the Lenteng Agung PDIP Party School Birthday Series, there will be an announcement of the winners of the Cries of the PDI-P DPD and DPC PDIP All-Indonesia Working Group and the Rice Companion Culinary Festival. According to the plan, DPP PDIP President Puan Maharani will receive a MURI certificate for the record book for the most rice side dish menu variations and for the record for a rice side menu cooking competition. simultaneously with the greatest number of participants. “During this 49th anniversary, it is expected to achieve 4 MURI records and 1 world record,” he said. The politician from Yogyakarta added, considering that he is still in the Covid-19 pandemic, the PDIP DPP has decided that the entire agenda of this anniversary activity could be monitored by the mass media through the accounts of official social media of the PDIP. “After the whole series of events, I will be accompanied by a number of DPP officials who will provide press releases online,” Hasto said. (abd)

