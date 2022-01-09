Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih meets Wang Yi





On January 8, 2022, local time, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih met in Mal with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, visiting the Maldives by invitation. Solih asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. Solih said: I had a phone conversation with President Xi Jinping last year and we reached an important consensus on consolidating Maldives-China relations and expanding pragmatic cooperation. I would like to thank China for its great contribution to the economic and social development of the Maldives, its strong support for the promotion by the Maldives of universal immunization and its efforts to facilitate the relief and suspension of the debt of the Maldives within the framework of of the G20. The Maldives firmly adhere to the one-China policy. The good relations and strong mutual trust between Maldives and China are rooted in the long-standing traditional friendship between the two sides and adherence to principles such as sovereign equality and mutual respect. The Maldives is full of confidence in the future of Maldives-China relations, and is ready to use the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation and to promote Maldives-China relations. achieve more robust development. Wang Yi first conveyed cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping. Wang Yi said the friendly exchanges between China and the Maldives have a long history. About 600 years ago, Chinese navigator Zheng He visited the Maldives twice, and the ancient Silk Sea Route has long linked the two peoples. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Maldives. Relations between the two countries have withstood the test of international changes, have become more stable and mature, and have contributed to regional peace and stability. The most valuable experience of 50 years of exchanges is to constantly maintain mutual respect, to treat each other as equals, to seek solidarity and to help each other, which has consolidated the mutual trust between the two countries. and the political basis of bilateral relations. China appreciates the strong support of the Maldives in safeguarding China’s fundamental interests, and China has always supported the Maldives in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, following a development path suited to its conditions. national policies and pursuing an independent foreign policy. China stands ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the Maldives in various fields, support the Maldives in promoting their diversified development strategy, and hopes that the China-Maldives free trade agreement will be ratified and put into effect as soon as possible. as possible, in order to stimulate the economic transformation and modernization of the Maldives. Wang Yi said the virus is a common enemy of all mankind and that China will uphold the concept of a global health-for-all community and continue to unite with the Maldives to fight the pandemic until may the final victory be won. China stands ready to continue providing the Maldives with more pandemic supplies and vaccines according to the needs of the Maldivian side. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening communication and coordination in international affairs. Wang Yi said China is ready to continue working with the Maldives to defend true multilateralism, safeguard the authority of the United Nations (UN) and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, uphold fairness and justice. international justice and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. China calls on the Maldives to play a unique and constructive role in international and regional affairs. Solih highly appreciates China’s global influence and important role, and is ready to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China. On the same day, Wang Yi also met with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. The two sides witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents and attended the official logo launching ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Maldives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/202201/t20220109_10480367.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos