PM Modi orders officials to speed up vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode during Covid review meeting





Image source: @ANI PM Modi chairs Covid-19 review meeting Strong points PM Modi reviewed the pandemic situation with particular emphasis on the Omicron variant

He called on officials to ensure adequate health infrastructure at district level

PM Modi called for convening a meeting with CMs to discuss state-specific scenarios and best practices Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a high-level meeting to assess the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country on Sunday, called on officials to speed up the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode. PM Modi reviewed the ongoing preparation of health infrastructure and logistics, the state of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of the new variant of Covid-19 Omicron and its implications for public health . The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Member (Health) NITI Aayog Dr. VK Paul, among other officials. A detailed presentation highlighting the increase in the number of cases currently reported worldwide was given by the Secretary of Health. This was followed by the COVID-19 status in India highlighting various states and districts of concern, based on the increased number of cases and the high positivity reported. Various efforts by the central government so far in terms of supporting states to deal with the challenge ahead were highlighted. Various predictive peak case scenarios were also presented. Support to states to upgrade health infrastructure, testing capacity, availability of oxygen and intensive care beds and the buffer stock of essential covid drugs as part of the Covid emergency response package ( ECRP-II) was presented. PM stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He asked the authorities to maintain coordination on this matter with the States. The presentation drew attention to India’s continued efforts to support the vaccination campaign, with 31% of adolescents aged 15-18 having received the 1st dose so far within 7 days. The PM noted this achievement and urged to further accelerate the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode. PM has ordered that intensive containment and active surveillance continue in clusters reporting higher cases and that technical support be provided to states currently reporting higher cases. He stressed the need to ensure effective use of masks and physical distancing measures as a new standard to control the spread. The PM further urged the need for an effective implementation of home isolation for mild / asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the whole community. The PM said a meeting with MCs would be called to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response. He further highlighted the need to ensure the continuity of non-Covid health services while currently managing Covid cases and spoke of the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related advice to people. living in remote and rural areas. While expressing gratitude for the relentless service provided by healthcare workers in managing Covid-19 so far, he suggested ensuring that precautionary dose vaccination coverage for healthcare workers, frontline workers should also be supported in mission mode. The PM also spoke about the importance of continued scientific research in testing, vaccines and pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing, as the virus is continually evolving. Read also| No weekend containment in Mumbai for now, no intensive care patients at the COVID center: mayor ALSO READ | Probe ordered after large numbers of passengers test positive for Covid at Amritsar International Airport Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-covid19-review-meeting-live-updates-coronavirus-cases-india-2022-01-09-753497 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos