What the Kazakhstan Crisis Means for China

As an unprecedented wave of protests swept through Kazakhstan and escalated into violent unrest, China has remained largely silent on the unfolding crisis in the Central Asian country with which it shares a 1,782-kilometer border, claiming that ‘it was an internal affair that she hoped to stabilize soon.

It was only when Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev gave a provocative and threatening speech on January 7 in which he blamed the violence on suspected terrorists trained abroad and said the security forces had received an attack. bullet to kill in order to quell the protests that Beijing ultimately weighed down, with Chinese President Xi Jinping offering his support to Toqaev’s efforts to quell what Beijing saw as a color revolution in Kazakhstan.

At a key moment, you took decisively effective measures, quickly restoring calm, Xi told Toqaev, according to an official. reading out loud of their conversation published by Chinese state media. China opposes any foreign force to prepare a “color revolution” in Kazakhstan.

As China has lent its support to besieged Toqaev, analysts say Beijing’s response to the rapidly evolving crisis in its oil-rich neighbor underscores its measured approach to the region as a whole, where China has rigorously pursued its economic goals and often found itself sailing in the interests of another of Central Asia’s influential neighbors: Russia.

In the face of the unrest that has taken on evolving dimensions, from popular protests sparked by fuel prices and long-standing political resentment, to violent riots and infighting within Kazakhstan’s political elites, as well as to the intervention of Russian troops, Beijing acted cautiously and marched a line of support but somewhat distant behind Toqaev and the Kremlin.

China understands that it does not have the power to influence the situation in the same way that Russia does, nor does it want to get tangled up too much, Temur Umarov, an expert on China in China, told RFE / RL. Central Asia at the Carnegie Moscow Center. . Beijing has a pragmatic approach to this crisis and for them the most important thing they want is to see Kazakhstan become stable again.

A crisis next door

Central Asia – and Kazakhstan in particular – has seen an expansion of Chinese influence in recent years, with Beijing forging close economic ties with its neighbors.

In Kazakhstan, China has invested tens of billions of dollars, mostly in its lucrative energy sector, and used the country as a launching pad for the Belt and Road Initiative, Xis’ signature infrastructure and the foreign policy project.

But despite its strategic interests and growing influence in the country, Beijing has largely observed events from a distance, such as the arrival – at Toqaev’s request – of Russian troops in Kazakhstan under the guise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization ( OTSC).

While Russian forces in Kazakhstan have focused on securing airports and other strategic sites instead of suppressing protests, Moscow’s intervention in support of Toqaev is seen as part of a longer-term game of the government. Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster his loyalty to the Kremlin and strengthen Russian influence throughout the region, potentially at the expense of China.

Beijing and Moscow enjoy an increasingly warm relationship, but Central Asia – where Chinese investment and security interests have started to erode Russian influence – has been seen as an area of ​​potential competition between the two countries.

Umarov says that while the rapid intervention of Russian forces in Kazakhstan may have caught China off guard, Moscow’s actions are not viewed as unwelcome by Beijing.

This idea of ​​a rivalry between Russia and China in Central Asia is currently overestimated, Umarov said. If the CSTO mission can be successful and support the Kazakh forces, then China has no problem with it.

Part of this acceptance may be that the arrival of Russian troops took place formally through the CSTO at the request of the Kazakh government, rather than a unilateral decision by the Kremlin.

Kazakhstan has a large ethnic group russian population concentrated along its northern border with Russia and the arrival of Russian forces in the country has led many observers to draw parallels with past military interventions by Moscow, such as its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Although it remains still a lot to see, the CSTO said its mission was of limited duration, and so far Russian forces have apparently played a minimal role.

If Moscow intervened under the pretext of protecting ethnic Russians, it would sound the alarm bells in Beijing, Raffaello Pantucci, senior associate researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London, told RFE / RL. But the rationale for the mission is that Toqaev went to ask Putin for help. China can live with this as long as it ultimately provides stability.

The view of Beijing

The reaction inside China to the events in Kazakhstan has been calm, but slowly turned into support for the Kazakh regime in the face of alleged and anonymous foreign threats.

The first comment on the unrest came from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on January 6 that the events in Kazakhstan were a internal case and that Beijing hoped that order would be restored.

Early blanket in China, the tightly controlled state media were measured and focused narrowly on the state of Chinese investments in Kazakhstan, mainly in the energy sector.

But that changed after the January 7 talks between Xis and Toqaev.

Since then, the cover has switched to Chinese offers aid to the Kazakh government and the threats posed by terrorism to the country, which the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional security bloc led by China, has said is ready to help Kazakhstan oppose it.

There is no indication that the crisis in Kazakhstan has an external origin, but these remarkable claims have been echoed by several Chinese commentators.

Zhu Yongbiao, professor at Lanzhou University’s Belt and Road Initiative Research Center, told the state newspaper Global Times that the SCO could help Kazakhstan deal with foreign threats, while Pan Guang, director of the Center for Studies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, warned the Chinese news site Guancha.cn of the risks of terrorism.

Will terrorist organizations such as the Islamic Movement in East Turkestan be encouraged by the Kazakh riots? The situation is indeed unpredictable, Pan noted, referring to an extremist Uyghur group that Beijing accuses of attacks in its western province of Xinjiang.

Stability now, so what?

As protests in Kazakhstan turned violent, with some claiming they had been hijacked by organized groups, Toqaev blamed the crisis on foreign elements and called the protesters a group of international terrorists. This language has since been adopted by Russia and later by Beijing.

China was initially pretty quiet about what was going on, Pantucci said. It was only after this narrative of foreign interference was publicly locked by Toqaev, and then by Russia, that Beijing began to use it as well.

A similar level of apprehension has been extended to what appears to be a raging battle for control within the Kazakh government between Toqaev and forces loyal to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country’s longtime former president who still maintains a radical authority.

In an effort to consolidate power, Toqaev has since removed Nazarbayev from his post as head of the influential Security Council and has opposed other Nazarbayev loyalists. Nazarbayev’s spokesman claimed on January 8 that the former president voluntarily ceded his council seat to Toqaev.

On January 8, Karim Masimov, the former head of the National Security Committee, Kazakhstan’s internal intelligence agency, was arrested on suspicion of high treason. Several other officials were also arrested, the security agency said in a statement.

According to Carnegie Moscow Centers Umarov, Beijing has no desire to get involved in the elite infighting in Kazakhstan and only clarified its positions after the Kremlin gave its support to Toqaev and the president besieged signaled that he intended to remain in power.

China was able to wait and see, Umarov said. Beijing knows that whoever is in power should work with China because it is too powerful economically to ignore.