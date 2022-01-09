Imran Khan has no political status and his government is faltering: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif





Khawaja Asif, leader of the PML-N, said that “all the reasons for the exit of the current government have become clear. Most of the PTI leaders are made up of political travelers. on a mortgage, ”he says.

SIALKOT: Pakistani Muslim League (PML) N leader Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had “no political position” as his government faltered, Geo News reported.

Speaking at a party workers’ convention in Sialkot, Asif said all the reasons for the exit of the current government have come to light.

He was referring to a report released by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), in which it was revealed that the PTI government failed to declare the millions of rupees it received in foreign funding.

Asif also spoke of the government’s “incompetence” regarding the Murree tragedy in which more than 20 people were killed while stranded in their cars due to heavy snowfall.

“The government devastated the country instead of delivering the promised change and now supporters are also admitting the failure of Imran Khan,” he said.

Further criticizing the prime minister, Asif said that “Imran Khan has no political status, while most of the PTI leaders are made up of political travelers.”

“Those who keep changing political affiliations have no respect,” he said.

Referring to the statement by Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in which he said 100,000 vehicles entered Murree and that it was a “symbol of prosperity,” Asif said, Fawad said issued the statement because “he wants to take the position of Home Secretary Shiekh Rasheed.”

Asif added that 68% of people blame Imran Khan for the inflation in the country, adding that during the Shahbaz government, cancer drugs and treatment were free.

“Those who cursed at us put the country in mortgage themselves,” he said.

Rhetoric on Murree’s tragedy, worst example of degraded politics: Shafqat Mehmood

Responding to Khawaja Asif’s statement, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said “the rhetoric about the Murree tragedy is the worst example of degraded politics”.

Instead of issuing a statement, Khawaja Asif should review his negative policy, he said.

The education minister said that “Nawaz Sharif was declared disqualified after stealing the National Treasure,” adding that the National Reconciliation Order (NRO) has always been issued to Khawja Asif and his party.

Shafqat said that “this is the first time that the NRO has not been available to Khawaja Asif and his party, adding that the nation is walking towards change and will achieve its goal.

