Graham: “These are the most dangerous times since the late 1930s”





Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamOfficial Ex-Trump: Former President “Failed to Meet the Moment” Jan 6 Jan 6 and GOP Masterclass in the Void of Words Lindsey Graham: Biden Speech “Cheeky Politicization” of 6 January PLUS (RS.C.) predicted on Sunday that in 2022, Americans will vote “not on the basis of what happened on January 6, but on the basis of this failed Radical Democratic agenda,” claiming that ‘because of this agenda, the nation has fallen into “the most dangerous times since the late 1930s.”

Graham said in an interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM that former President Trump Donald Trump Fox News topped the rankings for covering the events of January 6. US and Russia to hold talks amid mounting tensions Democrats need to bridge the perceptions gap.

“We are not a socialist country,” he said, criticizing talks aimed at “packing” the US Supreme Court or abolishing the Electoral College. “What the Democrats are trying to do is tear up the constitution. They are trying to change the balance of power in this country.… This is the most radical approach to our constitutional checks and balances in my life, and maybe never. There is going to be a backlash in 2022. “

The senator questioned whether the events of January 6, 2021, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election, would prompt Americans to vote blue in the next election.

Graham called Jan. 6 a “dark day” for the country and reiterated its calls for those who participated in the riot to be prosecuted, saying: “The people must be punished. And they will be.”

But he said he doesn’t blame Trump for the rioting actions.

Biden on Thursday accused Trump indirectly of instigating the Jan. 6 uprising, saying on the anniversary of the event: “For the first time in our history, a president didn’t just lose an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. “

Graham criticized President BidenJoe Biden Are we investing trillions in what matters? Biden praises Reid as a fighter “for the America we all love” during the Fox News memorial service topping the notes for the coverage of the events of January 6.

“It was an effort on his part to create a cheeky political moment, to try to distract from their failed presidency,” he said in the interview with Catsimatidis. “I was really disappointed with the tone of the president and vice president of politicized on January 6. The American people reject what happened on January 6, but come November 2022, they will reject the Democratic Party . “

It was not the first time that the senator has criticized the speech. Amid Biden’s remarks on Thursday, Graham tweeted his displeasure at the president’s remarks, calling them the “cheeky” politicization of the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/588883-graham-these-are-the-most-dangerous-times-since-the-late-30s

