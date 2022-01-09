Tomorrow, Megawati and Jokowi’s speech on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the PDIP: National Legal





JAKARTA – PDI-P (PDIP) turns 49 tomorrow, Monday (1/10/2022). At that time, PDI-P General President Megawati Soekarnoputri will deliver a political speech and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will deliver a speech. PDI-P General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto said the commemoration of his party’s 49th anniversary will take place in a hybrid fashion from multiple locations. Although hybrid, this anniversary is meant to continue wisely. Especially before the peak of the commemoration, in the last few days, various activities have been carried out.

“Prior to the start of the main anniversary event, tomorrow at 9:00 AM WIB, a flag ceremony will take place, including the simultaneous installation of a red and white flag and 49 party flags across Indonesia,” said Hasto said after giving technical advice to PDIP DPRD members in Jakarta, Sunday (9/09/2020) 1/2022. Read also :Regarding the 2024 presidential election, Hasto: the PDIP has many leaders in stock The event took place in a hybrid fashion with a focal point at the residence of President General Megawati Soekarnoputri on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng. At the Palace, when the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo delivered his speech. Then at the PDIP DPP office in Jalan Diponegoro, central Jakarta and at the PDIP Lenteng Agung party school, south of Jakarta. Hasto explained that DPP PDIP officials were divided into two locations. Some attended the event at the PDIP DPP office and others at the Lentengagung party school. “Tomorrow, the General President, Ms. Megawati, is scheduled to deliver a political speech. Ms. Megawati’s speech will highlight various strategic issues. It will then be followed by a speech by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. , the reading of prayers by the minister of worship, KH Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. online, ”Hasto said. To read also: Confess No meeting on the candidates for the election of the governor of the DKI 2024 pilgub-dki-2024 “>Secretary General of the PDI-P confess No meeting on the candidates for the election of the DKI governors of 2024 The ceremony will end with the distribution of cones for community representatives. Also in the anniversary series, at the school of the PDIP party, Lenteng Agung, there will also be an announcement of the winners of the Cries of the PDI-P DPD and DPC PDIP working group from all over Indonesia and the winners of the Rice Companion Culinary Festival. According to the plan, representing the Party’s DPP, DPP PDIP Chairman Puan Maharani will receive a MURI certificate for the record for the most rice side dish menu variants and for the record of a cooking competition of rice side dish simultaneously with the most participants. “During this 49th anniversary he aims to achieve 4 MURI records and 1 world record,” Hasto said. The man from Yogyakarta also added, considering that the DPP of the PDIP is still in the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, he decided that the entire agenda of this anniversary activity could be monitored by the media from mass via official PDIP social media accounts. “After the whole series of events, I will be accompanied by a number of DPP officials who will provide press releases online,” Hasto said.

