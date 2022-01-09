PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meets today amid spike in new cases





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday on the COVID situation as the country continues to witness a massive wave of coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Modi last held a review meeting on the COVID situation in the country on December 24 in which he focused on vaccination and staying “vigilant”.Also Read – Assembly Election 2022: Health Ministry Removes Photo and Name of Prime Minister Modi from Vaccine Certificates in 5 States Linked to Poll Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also hold a meeting with the state health minister to discuss the Covid-19 situation. The meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. and will bring together health ministers from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu. Also read – PM Modi calls for acceleration of vaccination campaign for adolescents, surveillance in areas reporting Covid wave The latest update from PM Modi’s COVID review meeting comes after India recorded 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections in one day, the highest in 224 days, according to health ministry data from Union updates at 8 am. As of May 29 of last year, India had recorded 1,65,553 infections in one day. The number of active cases rose to 590,611, the highest in about 197 days. Also read – Omicron: Suchetgarh border weekend retreat ceremony suspended amid Covid situation Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review COVID-19 situation in country, via video conference pic.twitter.com/EY5u7LAaC3 ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022 Meanwhile, India has registered 552 new cases of Omicron, bringing the total of these infections to 3,623 in 27 states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said in the latest update. up to date. Of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far as part of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign have exceeded 151.58 crore. India’s COVID-19 count crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It topped 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and crossed the crore mark on December 19. India crossed the two crore mark on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 327 new deaths include 242 from Kerala and 19 from West Bengal. A total of 4,83,790 deaths have been reported to date in the country, including 1,41,627 from Maharashtra, 49,547 from Kerala, 38,366 from Karnataka, 36,843 from Tamil Nadu, 25,143 from Delhi, 22,924 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,883 West Bengal. The ministry pointed out that more than 70% of deaths are due to co-morbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the distribution of figures by state is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

