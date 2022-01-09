As Kazakhstan models China’s brutality, will China model its protests?

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday ordered security forces to kill without warning, a desperate attempt to end violent protests that have left more than three dozen dead and resulted in more than 3,000 detentions.

The unrest is the worst since the former Soviet republic declared independence in 1991.

China stands ready to provide necessary support to Kazakhstan to help Kazakhstan overcome difficulties, says Chinese leader Xi Jinpingdeclared in a message to Tokayev. Whatever the risks and challenges, China is Kazakhstan’s trusted friend and reliable partner.

The events in neighboring Kazakhstan anger the leaders of the seemingly powerful Chinese state. And Beijing has every reason to be concerned.

Protests erupted in Kazakhstan on January 2. The day before, the price of liquefied natural gas, often used to power cars, doubled when the government lifted the caps. Officials on Thursday promised to restore car fuel price caps for six months, but the pledge did not end the unrest.

Tokayev resorted to lethal force. KazakhHome Office says 26 armed criminals have been killed. Russian troops, part of a peacekeeping force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, have just arrived to restore order.

Governments willing to kill can stay in power. For example, the Chinese Communist Party stayed in place bykill protestersJune 4, 1989. Then, Ruler Deng Xiaoping wanted the Chinese people to know that they were determined to maintain the Communist regime.

The show of brutality worked, ending not only the massive protests in Beijing but also those in some 350 other Chinese cities.

The lesson from China is that brutality can work, but it has to work fast. No regime can long resist enraged and intrepid citizens.

The people of Kazakhstan are furious. It did not help Tokayev’s cause when he called the protesters terrorist bandits. We are neither thugs nor terrorists, awife told CNN.

The problem is how much blood Tokayev is now ready to shed. Secretary General Mikhail Gorbachev was prepared to lose none, and that is one of the reasons the Soviet Union is no more. He dissolved the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on Christmas Day 1991.

Gorbachev is hailed as a hero outside Russia because he recognized that the USSR could not be saved. In Chinese ruling circles, however, he is vilified for not believing in communism.

Why did the Soviet Union disintegrate? Why did the Soviet Communist Party collapse? Xi jinpingasked in a secret speechto executives in Guangdong Province in December 2012, a month after being appointed secretary general of the ruling organization in China at the 18th National Congress. One important reason was that their ideals and beliefs wavered.

Finally, all it took was a quiet word from Gorbachev to declare the dissolution of the Soviet Communist Party, and a big party disappeared, Xi said in Guangdong. In the end, no one was a real man, no one came out to resist.

No one doubts Xi Jinping’s willingness to resist, but the Kazakh protests present a challenge he may not be able to meet. After all, the unrest could spread across the 1,060-mile Sino-Kazakh border to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, home to ethnic Kazakhs.

Yet Chinese officials face a bigger problem than feelings of ethnic solidarity. Like Tokayev, they have to deal with disgruntled citizens for many reasons. On the one hand, Xi Jinping is embarking on a Maoist-inspired common prosperity program. Throughout Chinese history, two millennia of imperial rule and the first years of the People’s Republic, similar programs have always resulted in economic failure. The consequence? The Chinese people, like their Kazakh neighbors, are ready to take to the streets because they are feeling the negative effects of Xis’ reforms.

In addition, Chinese citizens, like the Kazakhs, do not appreciate widespread corruption and now share their anger over the draconian policies to control COVID. Fury has spread on Chinese social media over the past few days when a woman from Xian, stricken with the disease, was refused entry to a hospital,bled while sitting in front of the hospital doorand miscarriage. This horrific incident followed theheart attack death of a manalso turned away from a hospital in Xian.

The last thing Chinese leaders want is for Chinese citizens to be inspired by their Kazakh neighbors. This is not just a theoretical concern. The sudden outbreak of unrest in Kazakhstan should be seen as a motivation and a warning for China to improve governance, said Feng Shaolei of East China Normal University in Hong Kong.South China Morning Post.

President Tokayev speaks hard. They must be destroyed, he said on Friday, referring to protesters in his streets.

Despite the rhetoric, it is not clear that the Kazakh leadership is as brutal as the Chinese. Beijing hopes they are, and Xi Jinping needs to keep an eye out for it.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of The Coming Collapse of China. Follow him on twitter@GordonGChang.