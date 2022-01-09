Almost half of Tory MPs think Rishi Sunak would make a better party leader than Boris Johnson – poll | Politics News

Nearly half of all Tory members now believe Rishi Sunak would make a better leader and could win more seats in the next election than Boris Johnson, according to an exclusive poll for Sky News.

A third of conservative members now think Mr. Johnson should step down as Tory leader. Almost four in ten say they think he’s doing a bad job.

Both results mark a substantial increase in disaffection among members of the Conservative party compared to the early stage of the pandemic.

The results come from a YouGov poll of 1,005 Conservative members for Sky News conducted between December 30 and January 6, the first such poll since July 2020.

What else does the survey reveal?

The data reveals how the overwhelming enthusiasm for Mr Johnson in the first year of his tenure is waning, with members questioning whether Mr. Sunak, the Chancellor or the Minister of Foreign Affairs Liz truss may be a better prospect in angel number 10.

Problematically for Mr Johnson, his reputation as a winner of the vote is now challenged by his own party, with less than a quarter of members saying the PM would be more successful than Ms Truss in the next general election, and just 16% saying that he would do better than Mr. Sunak

The poll found that the proportion who think Mr Johnson is doing “well” as Prime Minister has risen from 85% in July 2020 to 61% today, while the proportion who think he is ” mal “rose to 38%, from 5%.

A sign that questions about the probity of the Prime Minister are starting to affect the opinion of conservative members, 39% say they cannot be trusted to tell the truth, no less than the 45% who say they can trust.

This has resulted in questions among members of the Conservative Party as to whether Mr Johnson should remain in office.

While 59% think he should stay ahead of the Conservatives, 34% say he should step down, up from 9% in July 2020.

Regardless of their individual perspective, there are clear doubts Mr Johnson will go to the next election in 2023 or 2024: 47% say he is likely to be leader the next time the country goes to the polls, 45% say it is unlikely.

Who do party members think should replace the prime minister?

When asked who they want to replace Mr Johnson in case he steps down, only Mr Sunak and Ms Truss seem well ahead of any potential rivals.

The Chancellor leads with 33% of the vote, Ms Truss with 25%, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt 8%, Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove 6%, Sajid Javid 5% and Priti Patel with Dominic Raab 4%.

Overall, 46% of Tory members think Mr Sunak would be a better Tory leader than Mr Johnson, and only 16% worse, with identical proportions – 46% – thinking he would do better than Mr Johnson against Labor during an election.

Ms Truss is doing almost as well: 39% think Ms Truss would be better than Mr Johnson and 22% worse, 33% think she would do better against Labor in the next election and 24% worse.

Ms Truss is doing better among Brexit voters than Mr Sunak, but the Chancellor, who backed Brexit in 2016, appears to be able to appeal to Tory members who voted for Remain.

In total, 63% of Tory members who voted remain believing Mr Sunak would be a better Tory leader than Mr Johnson, with just 6% saying he would be worse.

Mr Sunak also scores very well among members in Scotland and Wales, and does better among the Under 50s.

Ms. Truss is much more successful with men than with women.