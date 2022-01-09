Politics
Almost half of Tory MPs think Rishi Sunak would make a better party leader than Boris Johnson – poll | Politics News
Nearly half of all Tory members now believe Rishi Sunak would make a better leader and could win more seats in the next election than Boris Johnson, according to an exclusive poll for Sky News.
A third of conservative members now think Mr. Johnson should step down as Tory leader. Almost four in ten say they think he’s doing a bad job.
Both results mark a substantial increase in disaffection among members of the Conservative party compared to the early stage of the pandemic.
The results come from a YouGov poll of 1,005 Conservative members for Sky News conducted between December 30 and January 6, the first such poll since July 2020.
What else does the survey reveal?
The data reveals how the overwhelming enthusiasm for Mr Johnson in the first year of his tenure is waning, with members questioning whether Mr. Sunak, the Chancellor or the Minister of Foreign Affairs Liz truss may be a better prospect in angel number 10.
Problematically for Mr Johnson, his reputation as a winner of the vote is now challenged by his own party, with less than a quarter of members saying the PM would be more successful than Ms Truss in the next general election, and just 16% saying that he would do better than Mr. Sunak
The poll found that the proportion who think Mr Johnson is doing “well” as Prime Minister has risen from 85% in July 2020 to 61% today, while the proportion who think he is ” mal “rose to 38%, from 5%.
A sign that questions about the probity of the Prime Minister are starting to affect the opinion of conservative members, 39% say they cannot be trusted to tell the truth, no less than the 45% who say they can trust.
This has resulted in questions among members of the Conservative Party as to whether Mr Johnson should remain in office.
While 59% think he should stay ahead of the Conservatives, 34% say he should step down, up from 9% in July 2020.
Regardless of their individual perspective, there are clear doubts Mr Johnson will go to the next election in 2023 or 2024: 47% say he is likely to be leader the next time the country goes to the polls, 45% say it is unlikely.
Who do party members think should replace the prime minister?
When asked who they want to replace Mr Johnson in case he steps down, only Mr Sunak and Ms Truss seem well ahead of any potential rivals.
The Chancellor leads with 33% of the vote, Ms Truss with 25%, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt 8%, Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove 6%, Sajid Javid 5% and Priti Patel with Dominic Raab 4%.
Overall, 46% of Tory members think Mr Sunak would be a better Tory leader than Mr Johnson, and only 16% worse, with identical proportions – 46% – thinking he would do better than Mr Johnson against Labor during an election.
Ms Truss is doing almost as well: 39% think Ms Truss would be better than Mr Johnson and 22% worse, 33% think she would do better against Labor in the next election and 24% worse.
Ms Truss is doing better among Brexit voters than Mr Sunak, but the Chancellor, who backed Brexit in 2016, appears to be able to appeal to Tory members who voted for Remain.
In total, 63% of Tory members who voted remain believing Mr Sunak would be a better Tory leader than Mr Johnson, with just 6% saying he would be worse.
Mr Sunak also scores very well among members in Scotland and Wales, and does better among the Under 50s.
Ms. Truss is much more successful with men than with women.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/nearly-half-of-conservative-members-think-rishi-sunak-would-make-better-party-leader-than-boris-johnson-poll-12512455
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]