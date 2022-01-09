PM Narendra Modi examines COVID-19 situation as daily cases peak after May – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI: Several states have imposed new restrictions to control the wave of COVID-19 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in a high-level meeting on Sunday as cases continued to rise with 1,59 632 new infections reported, the highest in 224 days.

The Prime Minister called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure in the districts, strengthening the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode and continuing the public campaign focused on behaviors appropriate to COVID, as they were essential in the fight against the pandemic.

From Monday, the country will begin administering a precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for elections, and people aged 60 and over with comorbidities.

Prime Minister Modi said a meeting with chief ministers would be called to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response, according to the prime minister’s office.

Most states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, have already announced a nighttime curfew and other restrictions following the impending third wave.

The Himachal Pradesh government banned social and religious demonstrations on Sunday until January 24.

It also banned any gathering of more than 100 people for indoor events and 300 people for outdoor academic, sporting, cultural and political events, according to a decree.

The presence of staff in state government offices has been capped at 50 percent.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to emergency services.

The government of Rajasthan has announced the closure of schools in municipal areas until January 17, a Sunday curfew and restricted market hours and the occupation of restaurants and cinemas.

A full day lockdown was imposed across Tamil Nadu and most roads and other public places looked deserted.

Commuter and other train operations, buses and other public transport services, including the Metrorail in Chennai, have been suspended.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had previously ordered new curfews, including a statewide nighttime curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with effect from January 6.

The government in Pondicherry has also announced that all schools providing offline lessons for students in grades 1 to 9 will remain closed from Monday.

Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government will gradually put in place restrictions on places of worship and other sites, including liquor stores, which draw crowds to control the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, however, that even as cases increase, occupancy of hospital beds and oxygen demand remain low.

“When these start to increase, we will apply more stringent restrictions,” he added.

When Maharashtra reported more than 41,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the state government decided to ban public travel in groups of five or more from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In addition, no movement will be allowed in public from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the exception of essential services, a government circular said.

However, people continued to congregate in large numbers at places like Juhu Beach.

On Sunday, the state government revised COVID-19 related restrictions for gyms and beauty salons, allowing them to operate at 50% of their capacity as of January 11.

The state government announced the closure of schools and colleges until February 15.

The government had also decided to cap at 50 the attendance of weddings and social, religious, cultural or political gatherings.

In the nation’s capital, which was under curfew over the weekend, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there were no plans to impose a lockdown at this time and that it would not be necessary if the people wear masks.

?? The increase in COVID-19 cases is cause for concern, but there is no need to panic. Very few people are hospitalized. Wearing a mask is very important, ”he said.

The nation’s capital has seen an increase in daily cases over the past few days, primarily triggered by the Omicron variant of the infection.

“There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear a mask. There are no plans to impose a lockdown at this time,” said Kejriwal, who has also been infected but is now testing negative, during a virtual press conference.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections have been reported, the highest in 224 days, as active cases have passed at 5,90,611, the highest in about 197 days.

As of May 29 of last year, India recorded 1,65,553 infections in one day during the second deadly wave.

India has registered 552 new cases of Omicron, bringing the total of these infections to 3,623 in 27 states and UTs so far.

Of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 1,009 Omicron cases so far, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204.

The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 new deaths, the data showed.

Active cases represent 1.66% of total infections, while the national recovery rate from COVID-19 has declined to 96.98%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 3,443,603 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36%.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far as part of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign have exceeded 151.58 crore.

To an unprecedented measure, the Election Commission on Saturday banned public meetings and rallies in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, due to the COVID-related situation. 19.