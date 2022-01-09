Political indicators: 71.4% of the public are satisfied with Jokowi’s performance, agree to move forward again in 2024





Merdeka.com – The Indonesian Political Indicators Survey noted that 71.4 percent of those polled said they were satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The factor that affects the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi is the satisfaction of the economic sector. “Satisfaction with the economy. Whether at the national or domestic level, it is said that there has been an increase. And that explains the performance of the president,” said director of political indicators Burhanudin Muhtadi on the YouTube channel Political Indicators, Sunday (9/1). He explained that Jokowi’s performance satisfaction increased from July 2021 which only reached 59%. He also detailed that Jokowi’s performance satisfaction was also influenced by the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Then the performance of the vice-president Ma’ruf Amin that is, those who are satisfied tend to experience an increase of 48.6% previously in November 2021, only 45.4%. Then there are 7.3 percent who are dissatisfied. “Even though their overall performance has been endorsed by Pak Kiai Ma’ruf as vice president, the gap is too big compared to those who are happy with Pak Jokowi,” he said. To find out, Indonesian Policy Indicators will conduct a face-to-face survey from December 6 to 11, 2021. Sampling is carried out using the multistage random sampling method, with the number of respondents reaching 1,220 people. . The survey has a margin of error of about 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. 2 pages of 2

Agree with Jokowi to participate in the elections Indonesian political indicators are also capturing public opinion whether Jokowi returns to the 2024 presidential election. As a result, up to 33.3% of those polled chose the former DKI governor. Jakarta come back and 27.1 percent disagree. “As of December 2021, 33.3% agreed to Jokowi running again and 28.4% disagreed. Disagree with 27.1%. But overall, 38 at 40 strongly agree and agree, ”said Burhanuddin. Even if they want Jokowi to run again in 2024. But the public does not agree if Jokowi’s tenure is extended until 2027. The survey shows that there are 32.9 responses that disagree, 31.0% agree and 25.1% disagree. “Those who do not agree are still in the majority, those who agree are still numerous. The 2027 elections are therefore delayed,” he said. Meanwhile, his party also found that there were still many respondents who wanted Jokowi. It can be seen in the priority category of President’s Choice, the answer is to choose Jokowi. “At the head of the choice of the president, we do not give an answer, it is up to the respondent who wants to answer. That is why there is an answer, Mr. Jokowi, even if it is not constitutionally authorized to move forward, ”he said. Seen in the ranks of the spirit of the president’s choice, Jokowi got 20.8 percent, Prabowo Subianto 13.1 percent, Ganjar Pranowo 8.9 percent. Then there is Anies Baswedan with 8.7%. [rnd]

