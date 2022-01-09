Security breach of PM Modis: the Supreme Court will take up the case on Monday





The advocacy demanded a full investigation into Modis’ breach of security in Punjab to ensure that there is no such event in the future.



The Supreme Court is due to hear a plea on Monday over the recent breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in the Punjab. In January, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on an airlift due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur, after which it returned from the Punjab, linked to the elections, without attending planned events, including a gathering. Also Read: President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Concern Over Prime Minister Modis’ Security Failure A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is likely to hear the plea filed by an organization, Lawyers Voice. The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to secure and preserve records relating to arrangements made for the prime ministers’ visit to the Punjab in the event of a massive security breach. He also said that the commissions of inquiry set up separately by the state and central governments will hold their horses and do their respective inquiries only on January 10, when the case will be re-examined by the court. . The bench, however, did not dictate as part of the order, and had asked the councils to convey their feelings to authorities. The Registrar General of the High Court will be assisted by the Director General of Police of the Union Territory of Chandigarh and an officer of the National Investigation Agency with at least the rank of Inspector General to obtain the required records from the state government, its police and central agencies, the judiciary had said. The advocacy demanded a full investigation into the security breach of Prime Minister Modis in Punjab to ensure that there is no such event in the future. He also called for the preservation of evidence on the security arrangements, the court-monitored investigation and action against the misguided Punjabi government officials responsible for the alleged failure.

