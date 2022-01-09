Boris Johnson accused of “ignoring the science” on Covid





Boris Johnson has been accused by Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford of ignoring science by refusing to introduce tougher coronavirus restrictions in England. Drakeford defended his earlier comments that England were the world outlier in the fight against the Omicron variant. On Friday, he launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson, accusing him of leading a politically crippled government. Speaking to Skys Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Drakeford said: I have repeatedly wondered why Wales aren’t doing the same things England are doing? My response was to point out that in this debate it is not Wales that is the outlier. Wales is following the same path of building protections as Scotland, Northern Ireland and not just the decentralized governments of the UK, but governments across Europe and around the world . The questions as to why the UK government decided not to go this route are his, not mine. I think they didn’t do what science told them to do. But these are decisions for them to answer for Im responsible for the decisions we make here in Wales. Alert Level 2 restrictions remain in Wales, including wearing face coverings indoors, groups in public places such as restaurants limited to six people and working from home if possible. Indoor events of more than 30 people or outdoor events of more than 50 people are not allowed. As of Friday, 994 people with Covid-19 were being treated in Welsh hospitals while around 40 of them are in intensive care, the majority of whom are not vaccinated. Drakeford said having different restrictions in England and Wales made public health communications more difficult. When we have different messages across our border, it makes it harder for us, he told Sky News. We have faced this in the past and continue to do so because we believe it is the right thing to do to protect lives and livelihoods here in Wales. He also said he hoped restrictions could be lifted in Wales as he expected infections to drop sharply once peaks in the next two weeks. As soon as we are able to see the peak passed and the position improve, of course we will want to go back to the much more modest level of protection that we had in place just a few weeks ago, he said. Hopefully the level of protection we currently have in place will be sufficient to mitigate the impact of Omicron in helping our NHS cope with the astonishing pressures it faces every day.

